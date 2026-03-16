CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

KKR training session (Swapan Mahapatra by PTI)

NEW DELHI: James Foster, who previously served as both a fielding and assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between 2020 and 2023, has been appointed as the new fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The former England wicketkeeper-batter joins an experienced coaching group led by head coach Stephen Fleming. The support staff also includes batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simmons.

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Foster, 45, represented the England national cricket team between 2001 and 2009, playing seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals. After retiring from playing, he moved into coaching and gained experience working with several international teams, including England and the New Zealand national cricket team.He has also been involved in franchise cricket leagues around the world. Earlier this year, Foster helped the Desert Vipers win the title in the International League T20. In addition, he serves as assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.Announcing his appointment, CSK welcomed him through a social media post.“Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride,” CSK said in a social media post.Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are preparing for the new IPL season. They will begin their campaign with an away match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. After that, the team will return home to take on Punjab Kings on April 4.