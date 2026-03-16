মঙ্গলবার, ১৭ মার্চ ২০২৬, ০১:৫৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News Veteran Actor Navnindra Behl Dies At 76, Son Kanu Behl Shares Emotional Tribute | Bollywood News শবে কদর উপলক্ষ্যে বিএনপি মহাসচিবের শুভেচ্ছা ইরানের সঙ্গে যুদ্ধে কত ইসরায়েলি নিহত Oscars 2026 LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra Teases Her Red Carpet Look; Emma Stone Stuns In White ৫ ওয়াক্ত নামাজ আদায়কারী ৩১৭ কিশোরকে আমিনুল হকের সাইকেল উপহার Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News ইসরায়েলের বিভিন্ন শহরে ইরানের তীব্র ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা বাগেরহাটে শ্রমিক লীগের সাবেক নেতাকে গুলি করে হত্যা রাজশাহীতে প্রাইভেট কারে বিপুল পরিমাণ মাদক উদ্ধার
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CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১৬ মার্চ, ২০২৬
  • ৫৬ সময় দেখুন
CSK sign former KKR coach ahead of IPL 2026 | Cricket News


KKR training session (Swapan Mahapatra by PTI)

NEW DELHI: James Foster, who previously served as both a fielding and assistant coach for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) between 2020 and 2023, has been appointed as the new fielding coach of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season. The former England wicketkeeper-batter joins an experienced coaching group led by head coach Stephen Fleming. The support staff also includes batting coach Michael Hussey and bowling coach Eric Simmons.

Kuldeep Yadav marries Vanshika | couple exchange garlands in beautiful wedding ceremony

Foster, 45, represented the England national cricket team between 2001 and 2009, playing seven Tests, 11 ODIs and five T20 Internationals. After retiring from playing, he moved into coaching and gained experience working with several international teams, including England and the New Zealand national cricket team.He has also been involved in franchise cricket leagues around the world. Earlier this year, Foster helped the Desert Vipers win the title in the International League T20. In addition, he serves as assistant coach of Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred.Announcing his appointment, CSK welcomed him through a social media post.“Say Yellove to our fielding coach James Foster! Former England wicketkeeper and a coach with experience across teams worldwide, he now kicks off this new chapter with the Pride,” CSK said in a social media post.Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are preparing for the new IPL season. They will begin their campaign with an away match against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. After that, the team will return home to take on Punjab Kings on April 4.

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অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

Salman Agha’s ton goes in vain as Taskin Ahmed powers Bangladesh to 11-run series win over Pakistan | Cricket News

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শরীয়তপুরে মানবপাচার চক্রের দৌরাত্ম্য: নুরুজ্জামান–কুদ্দুসের বিরুদ্ধে অন্তত ৩০ পরিবার জিম্মি
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
শ্রীমঙ্গলে বাংলাদেশ ইসলামী ফ্রন্ট,যুবসেনা ও ছাত্রসেনার বদর দিবস পালিত
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
ভূঞাপুর রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির দোয়া ও ইফতার মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত!
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
১৬ টাকার লেবু ৮০ টাকায় বিক্রির অভিযোগে ৬ প্রতিষ্ঠানকে জরিমানা
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আমি প্রমাণ করতে পারব আপনারা কারচুপি করেছেন: মির্জা আব্বাস
IPYG, Monthly Diary Meet Up: Nine Partnerships Signed Across India and Bangladesh
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নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
নারী আসনে আলোচনায় নাসের রহমানের স্ত্রী রোজিনা নাসের
ভূঞাপুরে পণ্যের দাম স্বাভাবিক রাখতে নিয়মিত বাজার মনিটরিং করেন উপজেলা সমাজসেবা কর্মকর্তা
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