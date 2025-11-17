Daboo Malik Blames Himself For Amaal Mallik’s Anger: ‘I Was Temperamental, He Saw The Worst In Me’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 17, 2025, 09:55 IST

Daboo Malik says he wasn’t the most perfect father to his sons, especially Amaal Mallik. He adds that he wasn’t matured enough to give him the right kind of guidance and direction.

In a new episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik made headlines for labelling his father Daboo Malik a ‘failure’, triggering an online backlash.

Amaal Malik has emerged as one of the most popular and controversial contestants on Bigg Boss 19. His first brush with a scandal inside the house included a heated exchange with Farhana Bhatt, laced with derogatory remarks. Soon, social media exploded with criticism from trolls. Many accused him of being temperamental. A few weeks into the show, Amaal’s father Daboo Malik made an appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar segment to support his son and guide him on his performance and behaviour.

Speaking exclusively to News18 Showsha, Daboo reacts to allegations of Amaal being short-tempered and blames himself for his son’s frequent and fervent outbursts. “Where did Amaal get his short-tempered trait? From me. If his music has come from me, he must have imbibed the other things also from me. There must be some issues with me as well. Before I try to correct him, I should look within and at my own journey,” the veteran music composer tells us.

Talking about how he wasn’t the most perfect father to his sons, especially Amaal, Daboo remarks, “I should think about how I behaved in front of him when he was growing up. Was I mature enough to bring up a child and give him the right guidance and direction? Was I a father who minded his P-s and Q-s? No, I had many faults. I was temperamental too. He grew up seeing the worst in me.” At the risk of defending Amaal, he hints that he would’ve been an even more controversial contestant on Bigg Boss.

“Keeping these things in mind, I feel that I would be worse than him if I was in the Bigg Boss house. I think navigating the house will be very easy for me basis the experiences that I’ve had. I would give all contestants a run for their money. People don’t know how my mind works! I’m a very interesting and sharp person. If I were to enter the house, I would create a ‘Rumble In The Bronx’. Dhamaal ho jaata,” exclaims Daboo.

He further implies that it was he who had pushed Amaal to go to Bigg Boss. Quiz him if he regrets it and he says, “Amaal can have control over the things that’s happening inside the house. But there’s a universe outside with opinions and tirades that he has no control over. And that can really break a person. These could be comments by bots or negative PR but they can destroy the fabric of one’s existence. I don’t want that to happen to me or my family and I be the reason for it. I get that now.”

Daboo further continues, “So, my decision of taking Amaal into the show from a legacy of musicians and from the kind of person that he was could be a mistake. But it was my wish for him to face this challenge. For me, his win would be to not get the trophy home but for him to cultivate traits that make people go, ‘Wow, what a change!’”

