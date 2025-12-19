Daboo Malik Shares Emotional Post With Son Amaal Mallik: ‘A Lifetime In A Moment’ | Television News

Last Updated: December 19, 2025, 22:35 IST

Daboo Malik posts a touching photo with son Amaal Mallik after Bigg Boss 19, as the singer opens up about family struggles.

Singer-composer Daboo Malik recently shared a tender father-son moment with Amaal Mallik that struck an emotional chord with fans. Taking to social media, Daboo posted a picture of himself kissing Amaal on the cheek, captioning it “A Lifetime in a Moment.” The heartfelt post quickly garnered attention, especially in the wake of Amaal’s candid stint on Bigg Boss 19, where he emerged as the fourth runner-up.

The image reflects a softer, deeply personal side of their bond — one that viewers of the reality show became familiar with. During his time inside the Bigg Boss 19 house, Amaal often spoke about his relationship with his father, sharing both moments of pride and periods of intense struggle. His revelations offered audiences a glimpse into the challenges the Mallik family has faced away from the spotlight.

Amaal had spoken openly about Daboo Malik’s career difficulties and the financial strain the family endured, including a loan amounting to Rs 3.5 crore. These conversations became some of the most discussed moments of his journey on the show, earning him both empathy and admiration for his honesty.

‘I’m Not Afraid to Speak My Truth’

In a recent exclusive interview with IANS, Amaal Mallik reflected on his decision to discuss his family’s struggles on national television. When asked if he ever regretted making such personal revelations on Bigg Boss 19, the singer was clear and resolute.

“If someone asks me about my entire journey, I will answer honestly. I’m not afraid to speak my truth. People worry about their image or their following. I don’t. If I’m telling my story, I will tell it fully. Some things my parents felt I could have said differently—naturally, their perspective is different from mine. They weren’t living inside that house. But I spoke from my heart,” he said.

During the show, Amaal had spoken about the family’s financial hardships in detail, stating, “We had a loan of Rs 3.5-4 crore because of multiple reasons, and no one, neither my uncle nor anyone, helped us.” His words resonated with viewers for their rawness and lack of embellishment.

Amaal also revealed how the situation became even more emotionally taxing due to his grandfather’s serious illness, which further tested the family’s resilience. Despite being born into a film family, the singer emphasised that he never relied on his father’s name or industry connections to build his career.

Instead, Amaal credited perseverance, honesty and hard work for shaping his journey. Daboo Malik’s recent post, filled with quiet affection and pride, appears to reflect a shared understanding between father and son — one forged through years of struggle, growth and mutual respect.

