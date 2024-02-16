শুক্রবার , ১৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৩রা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Dakota Johnson Claims She Has No Plans To Watch Madame Web

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৬, ২০২৪ ১১:০০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 2023 11 16t161237.217 2023 11 11820fe0ee35eb8cab430f500ad7abe7


Published By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: February 16, 2024, 10:21 IST

After a near death experience, Cassandra Webb develops a power to see future events. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

After a near death experience, Cassandra Webb develops a power to see future events. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dakota Johnson, who plays the lead character in Madame Web, confessed that she has not watch the movie yet.

Dakota Johnson’s latest film Madame Web features an exciting cast, a talented director and a great creative team. Along with that, the makers have introduced new characters and storylines to the Marvel universe. Despite having all the right ingredients, the film faced disappointment as it failed to garner favourable ratings and reviews from both audiences and critics. As of now, the movie is also struggling at the box office. Adding fuel to the fire, Dakota Johnson, who plays the lead character Cassandra Webb, made a surprising revelation during an interview on Magic FM. She confessed that she has not seen Madame Web yet and hints that she doesn’t immediately plan to watch it. This revelation raises questions about the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe

The Fifty Shades star confessed, “I haven’t actually seen the movie. I probably won’t. I don’t know when I’ll see it. Someday.” Johnson further candidly admitted that she has this habit of not watching some of her own movies, explaining that doing so can trigger existential crisis for her. The actress highlighted that abstaining from viewing her own work is a form of self-care for her.

Although Dakota Johnson hasn’t watched Madame Web yet, she may also have not seen any Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films at all. In a previous interview with MTV, when the actress was asked to name the three MCU movies featuring Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, Johnson provided vague responses and humourously invented fictional titles for the films.

She said, “Spider-Man: Here’s…Here he comes. That’s number one. Spider-Man: And He’s Back and then other one, the last one is, the Goblet of Spider-Man. Harry Spider-Man and the Goblet of Man.”

Dakota Johnson plays the role of Cassandra Webb, also known as Madame Web, in the Marvel film. Cassandra, initially a paramedic, gains psychic abilities after a near death experience that enables her to see future events. Her character’s first comic book appearance was in The Amazing Spider-Man in 1980, where she was originally depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis connected to a life support system resembling a spider web. In the movie, Johnson plays the younger version of the character, featuring a fresh origin story. The storyline also involves her passing on her psychic abilities to Julia Carpenter, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, who plays Spider-Woman in the Sony film.

Apart from Johnson and Sweeney, the cast also features Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Adam Scott, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps and Zosia Mamet. The movie is helmed by director SJ Clarkson, renowned for her work in the award winning series, Succession.

dishya mugshot 2023 11 b48ccd358135da707057939fd8419397
Dishya Sharma

With close to 10 years of experience, Dishya has entertainment running in the blood. Her love for Bollywood, Hollywood, and Korean film industries hasRead More



Source link

