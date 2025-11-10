Dark Humour Thrillers: 5 Fresh OTT Releases Worth Watching This Week! | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 10:08 IST

From a heartfelt idli story to a chilling mystery in Kashmir, Netflix’s new releases promise a week of emotions, suspense, and unforgettable storytelling!

Netflix’s new releases this week feature ‘Idli Kadai’, ‘Human In The Loop’, ‘My Sister’s Husband’. ‘Ek Chatur Naar’ and ‘Baramulla’.

Netflix has something truly special for viewers this week, bringing together an eclectic mix of films and series across genres, from heartfelt village tales to dark thrillers and intense family dramas.

1. Idli Kadai

South star Dhanush shines in Idli Kadai, a grounded, heartwarming film about an educated man who leaves his well-paying job to start an idli shop in his village. His decision not only changes his life but also reflects the power of following one’s dreams.

Through Dhanush and Nithya Menen’s moving performance, the film captures the charm of rural simplicity, the dignity of labour, and the fulfilment that comes from meaningful work.

2. Human In The Loop

A powerful and unconventional story, Human in the Loop follows a tribal woman from Jharkhand who, after her divorce, begins working as a data annotator at an artificial intelligence centre to regain custody of her children.

The film explores the intersection of technology and humanity, delving deep into themes of motherhood, identity, labour, and the emotional struggles of rural life in a modern world.

3. My Sister’s Husband

This emotional family drama examines the fragility of relationships. It revolves around a newly married woman whose peaceful life turns complicated when her younger sister moves in with her.

My Sister’s Husband captures how love, jealousy, and emotional dependency reshape familial bonds, keeping viewers hooked with its heartfelt storytelling and layered characters.

4. Ek Chatur Naar

A dark comedy thriller with unexpected twists, Ek Chatur Naar tells the story of a young woman living in a slum who discovers a lost mobile phone belonging to a corrupt broker, and decides to blackmail him. What begins as a reckless game soon spirals into chaos, blending humour, suspense, and fear in equal measure.

With its sharp wit and unpredictable turns, the film promises an edgy, entertaining watch.

5. Baramulla

Set against the haunting backdrop of Kashmir, Baramulla follows an officer investigating a series of child disappearances. What starts as a routine case soon unravels into a dangerous web of secrets, fear, and moral dilemmas.

The film’s chilling mix of social commentary, crime, and psychological horror keeps the audience deeply engrossed until the end.

