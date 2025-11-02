রবিবার, ০২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০১:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

'Darr Nahi, Dehshat Hoon': Shah Rukh Khan Unleashes Brutal Action In KING Title Reveal | Watch | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Last Updated:

On Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, the title of KING was revealed with an action-packed teaser. SRK stuns fans with a fierce new look in the 2026 action entertainer.

Shah Rukh Khan’s intense new avatar in KING title reveal unveiled on his birthday.

King Title Reveal: Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment revealed the title of their film, ‘KING’, in grand style on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, with an action-packed glimpse unveiled by director Siddharth Anand.

November 2, celebrated worldwide by the superstar’s fans as SRK Day, just got grander. On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of their much-awaited film KING, showcasing SRK’s look from the film that marks their second collaboration after Pathaan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is set to release in 2026 and promises to be a new SRK experience, with Shah Rukh Khan presented like never before – it is sure to thrill fans across the globe.

The film promises to be a slick, high-octane action entertainer that aims to redefine style, charisma and thrills — and is touted to be Siddharth Anand’s ‘massiest’ film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new dimension.

The KING title reveal feels like a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s legacy and a big treat for fans from director Siddharth Anand. Released as a birthday surprise for SRK lovers, the video shows King Khan stepping into the role with fierce intensity — a man whose name doesn’t just command respect, but sparks fear across borders. He says, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam” — ‘KING’.

Sharp-eyed fans will also spot an Easter egg — Khan wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon — a symbolic nod to his enduring reign as the King of Hearts, both on and off-screen. His unique silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and stylish persona are unlike anything fans have witnessed before.

KING is slated for a 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 60th birthday in the company of his loved ones at his residence in Alibaug. That apart, according to a report in India Today, a dedicated fan event is taking place at Balgandharva Rangmandir in Bandra at 4 pm. This gathering is strictly for those holding special passes distributed through select fan clubs. No general entry. No media presence. Only genuine SRK lovers are filling up the venue.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

November 02, 2025, 11:55 IST

