Dasara Star Nani Wants To Work With THIS Bollywood Actress, Says ‘I Would Love To Be…’

Telugu superstar Nani is travelling to different cities to promote his upcoming movie ‘Dasara’. Recently, the actor mentioned that he would love to share the screen space with Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and will also explore an opportunity to work with Aamir Khan.

“I would love to work with Deepika Padukone as she is a marvellous actress and definitely if I get an opportunity and a right story, I would just love to be cast opposite her,” Nani told IANS.

Nani is known for his work in Telugu films like ‘Ashta Chamma’, ‘Ride’, ‘Bheemili Kabaddi Jattu’, ‘Ala Modalaindi’, ‘Pilla Zamindar’, ‘Eega’, ‘Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu’, ‘Yevade Subramanya’, and many more. He also hosted the second season of ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’, and got a lot of appreciation in the movie ‘Jersey’.

Besides working with Deepika and Aamir, Nani also expressed his desire to work with Rajkumar Hirani. “The one Bollywood director I really want to work with will be Rajkumar Hirani. I am just fond of the kind of movies he makes,” the actor added.

Asked about his favourite Bollywood star with whom he would like to work, he said: “I just wish to work with Aamir (Khan)sir. I enjoy watching his movies,” adding that he will also watch Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Srikanth Chundi ‘Dasara’ stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani and Sai Kumar in key roles. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month. “The world of cinema is now getting more inclusive and expanding like never before. There is no longer a concept of a north film or a south film. It’s an Indian film for an Indian audience. I am grateful to the audience for all the love and support they are giving,” Nani said during the trailer launch in Lucknow.

Dasara will hit theatres on March 30, 2022.

