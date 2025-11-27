‘Dasha Aur Disha Badlne Aa Raha Hoon’: Chunky Panday Teases Rahu Ketu Teaser | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 27, 2025, 16:58 IST

Rahu Ketu’s teaser promises a whirlwind of comedy, cosmic chaos and celestial surprises, packed with quirky dialogues, witty social commentary and folklore

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma play Rahu and Ketu in the film (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, who impressed viewers with their roles in the hit Fukrey franchise, have reunited for a fresh comedy drama titled Rahu Ketu. The film, directed by Vipul Vig, also features Chunky Panday, Shalini Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial and Manurishi Chaddha in key roles. A week ago, the makers unveiled Rahu Ketu’s teaser, piquing the interest of fans. Now, Chunky Panday has teased the upcoming project by sharing a bunch of snippets on Instagram.

The images capture the Rahu Ketu cast playing their part. Chunky Panday, sporting long hair, a beard and a handlebar moustache, looks almost unrecognisable. Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat portray the roles of Rahu and Ketu, the shadow planets from Hindu mythology, believed to influence destiny, karma and cosmic balance.

The side note read, “Yeh shayad na badal paayein, par main inki dasha aur disha badalne aa raha hoon (They may not be able to change, but I’m here to change their condition and direction.)”

Rahu Ketu’s Teaser Is An Absolute Cosmic Mishap

Speaking of Rahu Ketu’s teaser, it opens to a mysterious and otherworldly Piyush Mishra making a dramatic entry. He is someone who understands the difference between “dasha” (destiny) and “disha” (direction). After a chance meeting with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma, he decides to turn the duo into modern versions of Rahu and Ketu. What follows is a whirlwind of comedy, cosmic chaos and celestial surprises packed with quirky dialogues, witty social commentary and folklore.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Naye saal mein ho jaao taiyyar, kyunki badlegi aapki dasha aur disha jab life mein aayenge Rahu Ketu. (Get ready for the new year, because your fate and direction will change when Rahu and Ketu enter your life.) Gear up with your gang to dive straight into the cosmic chaos.”

Varun Sharma Talks About Rahu Ketu

Previously, Varun Sharma spoke about the film in a conversation with Lokmat Times. The actor said, “This is a one-of-a-kind film with a fun story. Getting back on set with Pulkit feels like a reunion. Comedy is my happy place and with Rahu Ketu, we’re delivering the audience a unique concept. I can’t wait for everyone to witness the madness.”

Rahu Ketu will hit the big screens on January 16, 2026.

