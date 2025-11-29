David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 29, 2025, 10:35 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a sweet hug with David Beckham.

David Beckham’s ongoing visit to India as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador led to an unexpected yet delightful sighting in Mumbai, where he crossed paths with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two were spotted leaving an event together, and a brief hug between them quickly took over social media.

During his Mumbai stop, Beckham sat down with Samantha for a conversation hosted by House of Instagram. In a video released by the publication, the football legend reflected on how deeply India has grown on him.

He said, “India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn’t know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it’s about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India…the energy is not what so many places have in the world.”

Once the event wrapped up, the duo stepped out together and were immediately greeted by photographers. Before parting ways, they shared a quick, warm hug — a moment that fans replayed endlessly online. Beckham kept to his classic style in an all-black outfit, while Samantha made a sharp appearance in a grey pinstripe suit.

The former footballer also made time for fans waiting outside, posing for selfies and signing autographs before getting into his car.

Comments flooded social media as soon as clips of the two surfaced. One fan wrote, “Beckham is lucky… she’s so gorgeous.” Another said, “Both their outfits are so good.” Others called the pair “classy,” while one user pointed out Beckham’s grounded nature, writing, “He’s so down-to-earth.”

On the work front, Samantha recently turned producer with her film Subham. She will next be seen in Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The series features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is slated for release in 2026.

First Published: November 29, 2025, 09:08 IST