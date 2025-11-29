শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News ‘Pull Jasprit Bumrah out of Tests!’: R Ashwin drops bombshell on India’s pace ace | Cricket News India bowling coach urges India to ‘move on’ from Test whitewash and reset for South Africa ODIs | Cricket News Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening খালেদা জিয়া দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় ইউনিফাইং ক‍্যারেক্টার: ফারুকী Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News ‘This is the real GG’: R Ashwin reveals the side of Gautam Gambhir critics are ignoring | Cricket News Kattalan Makers Rope In Dushara Vijayan, Actress Set For Malayalam Debut | Regional Cinema News Ro-Ko storm loading? Rohit Sharma smashes six, winks at Virat Kohli in Ranchi – See viral pics | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
David Beckham Meets Samantha In Mumbai During UNICEF Visit, Internet Can’t Get Enough | Regional Cinema News


Last Updated:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and David Beckham share a sweet hug in Mumbai during his UNICEF visit.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a sweet hug with David Beckham.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares a sweet hug with David Beckham.

David Beckham’s ongoing visit to India as UNICEF’s Goodwill Ambassador led to an unexpected yet delightful sighting in Mumbai, where he crossed paths with actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The two were spotted leaving an event together, and a brief hug between them quickly took over social media.

During his Mumbai stop, Beckham sat down with Samantha for a conversation hosted by House of Instagram. In a video released by the publication, the football legend reflected on how deeply India has grown on him.

He said, “India was one of the places I had never been to, and two years ago when I came here, I was blown away. I knew I was going to love it, but I didn’t know I was going to love it as much as I do now. And that says it’s about the people, the environment, the culture, and the food. But people in India…the energy is not what so many places have in the world.”

Once the event wrapped up, the duo stepped out together and were immediately greeted by photographers. Before parting ways, they shared a quick, warm hug — a moment that fans replayed endlessly online. Beckham kept to his classic style in an all-black outfit, while Samantha made a sharp appearance in a grey pinstripe suit.

The former footballer also made time for fans waiting outside, posing for selfies and signing autographs before getting into his car.

Comments flooded social media as soon as clips of the two surfaced. One fan wrote, “Beckham is lucky… she’s so gorgeous.” Another said, “Both their outfits are so good.” Others called the pair “classy,” while one user pointed out Beckham’s grounded nature, writing, “He’s so down-to-earth.”

On the work front, Samantha recently turned producer with her film Subham. She will next be seen in Raj & DK’s Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. The series features Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is slated for release in 2026.

First Published:

November 29, 2025, 09:08 IST

Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening

Rekha, Janhvi Kapoor & Disha Patani Dazzle in Black at Gustaakh Ishq Screening

খালেদা জিয়া দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় ইউনিফাইং ক‍্যারেক্টার: ফারুকী

খালেদা জিয়া দেশের সবচেয়ে বড় ইউনিফাইং ক‍্যারেক্টার: ফারুকী

Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News

Saali Mohabbat Trailer: Radhika Apte Gets Drawn Into A Double Murder Investigation | Web-series News

Kattalan Makers Rope In Dushara Vijayan, Actress Set For Malayalam Debut | Regional Cinema News

Kattalan Makers Rope In Dushara Vijayan, Actress Set For Malayalam Debut | Regional Cinema News

খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি

খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি

খালেদা জিয়ার স্বাস্থ্যের সর্বশেষ অবস্থা জানাল বিএনপি

খালেদা জিয়ার চিকিৎসায় স্বার্থে হাসপাতালে ভিড় না করার আহ্বান বিএনপির

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST