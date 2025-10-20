David Beckham Playfully Takes A Dig At Victoria Beckham’s Cooking Skills: ‘Stay Away’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: October 20, 2025, 16:48 IST

David Beckham was preparing a Sunday roast for their entire family when he asked Victoria to stay away from cooking.

David and Victoria Beckham were hosting both their parents.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Victoria Beckham once again found herself on the receiving end of her husband David Beckham’s playful teasing, but she was far from a spoilsport. Instead, she captured the entire banter on camera and shared it with fans on Instagram, where the former footballer could be seen jokingly roasting the whole family.

On Sunday, the Spice Girls alum posted clips of David preparing a meal. When Victoria asked what he was doing, he replied, “I am doing a Sunday roast for when our parents arrive in a few hours, which they should be very excited about.”

In the video, the former footballer was seen chopping vegetables as he got ready for the roast.

David Beckham Playfully Asks Victoria To Stay Away From His Sunday Roast

When Victoria asked him if he needed any help, David deadpanned and asked, “From who?” The fashion designer then offered him her assistance. Without missing a beat, he replied, “Absolutely not. Stay away!”

Victoria, who was not visible on the camera, could be heard laughing loudly. In a shrieking voice, she asked, “What do you mean, just stay away?”

“Darling, we are not making a ham and cheese toasty,” he jokingly added, referencing one of her simpler go-to meals to prepare.

But before it could sound too harsh, he softened the moment by adding with a grin, “We love you.”

On top of the video, Victoria wrote, “I won’t take it personally!!”

In the following clip, Victoria wrote, “The parents have arrived!!”

David was seen energetically whisking Yorkshire pudding batter while taking a sip from a shot glass. Victoria then asked him, “Do you want another one?” referring to another glass of the drink. David responded, “Yes, please!”

Victoria Beckham Praises David’s Cooking Skills

In one clip, Victoria was seen appreciating her husband’s effort for cooking an entire meal for their family while admitting that she couldn’t even make a simple ham and cheese sandwich properly. She captioned the video, “My hero!!!!”

Victoria ended her series of posts with a warm family photo, featuring both their parents and their 14-year-old daughter Harper. They all gathered around a well-set dinner table, enjoying a hearty meal.

“We love u all!!!” was written over the photo.

David and Victoria’s sons, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, were missing from the family dinner. The couple and their elder son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, are reportedly not on talking terms due to a family rift.

