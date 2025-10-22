De De Pyaar De 2 First Song Out: Meezaan Jafri, Rakul Preet Singh Promise ‘Raat Bhar’ Romance | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 22, 2025, 14:33 IST

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, the song strikes a perfect balance between romance and lighthearted fun.

De De Pyaar De 2 is set to release on November 14, 2025.

From Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan’s ultimate son-in-law vs father face-off to Meezaan Jafri’s grand entry and meta reference that adds a new spin on Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh’s age-gap romance – De De Pyaar De 2 promises to be an ultimate family entertainer, packed with laughter, romance and drama. While fans are eagerly waiting for this romantic comedy, the makers have now unveiled the film’s first song, ‘Raat Bhar’, a breezy, feel-good track that captures the charm of young romance.

Sung by Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev, with soulful music by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and heartfelt lyrics penned by Kumaar, the song strikes a perfect balance between romance and lighthearted fun. The video brings Meezaan and Rakul’s chemistry to life, taking audiences on a sweet and spirited romantic ride.

Talking about the song, director Anshul Sharma shared, “We wanted to keep the fun element alive while also showcasing a fresh and innocent bond forming between Meezaan Jafri and Rakul Preet Singh. Payal and Aditya Dev instantly got the vibe and delivered the perfect tune for Raat Bhar. Kumaar’s lyrics added just the right touch of emotion, while Aditya Rikhari and Payal Dev brought it to life with their soulful voices.”

Singer and composer Payal Dev also expressed, “Raat Bhar is a song that instantly makes your heart smile. We wanted to keep it light, romantic, and playful, something that stays with you long after you’ve heard it. We just hope listeners smile, groove, and fall a little in love with the song.”

Singer Aditya Rikhari further added, “Raat Bhar has a warmth that instantly pulls you in. Payal and Aditya’s melodious composition and the beautiful lyrics penned by Kumaar sir made me fall in love with the song the moment I heard it.”

De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma, produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg. The film is set to release in cinemas on November 14, 2025.

