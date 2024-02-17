Debunking Myth: How Many Minutes You Should Walk After Meal?

After a meal, many people experience a sense of inertia, feeling as if not a single atom in their body is in motion. The temptation to lie down for a while and succumb to laziness is strong. However, this can lead to chest discomfort and gas issues. To mitigate these effects, doctors recommend taking a short walk for about 10 minutes after eating. Research indicates that walking post-meal can also reduce the risk of heart damage.

One study involved 30,000 young adults who walked for 30 minutes daily after meals for a week. After examining their bodies, it was found that they had a 20% lower risk of heart damage. If you’re inspired to take a walk after reading this, start by practising walking for 5-6 minutes. Avoid walking too fast or jogging, as it can interfere with digestion. Instead, opt for moderate walking for 5 minutes initially, gradually increasing to 10 minutes. If outdoor walking isn’t feasible, you can walk indoors within your house.

Engaging in a short walk after meals can help combat the inadvertent laziness that often sets in. It’s well-known that sleeping immediately after eating is detrimental to health, and this habit can be rectified by incorporating a 10-minute walk into your routine. Such a walk can contribute to improved growth and development, aid in calorie reduction and even help prevent diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. The regularity of blood flow throughout the body is also promoted by this practice, making it suitable even for individuals with diabetes. While a 10-minute walk is recommended, feel free to extend it to 30 minutes or 15 minutes if you feel up to it. The key is to maintain a moderate pace—avoid walking too quickly or jogging.

Indeed, regular exercise is paramount for maintaining overall health, but incorporating even a brief walk after meals can contribute to weight maintenance or loss. The principle that weight loss requires burning more calories than you consume—a deficit of approximately 3,500 calories is needed to shed one pound. Since walking expends energy, it aids in calorie burning. Moreover, walking assists in regulating appetite, reducing the temptation to indulge in unhealthy snacks between meals.