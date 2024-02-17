শনিবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Debunking Myth: How Many Minutes You Should Walk After Meal?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৭, ২০২৪ ৭:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 2024 02 17t182904.946 2024 02 7a3d049df82ebc9fa4c295bd355ee377


The regularity of blood flow throughout the body is promoted by this practice.

The regularity of blood flow throughout the body is promoted by this practice.

Engaging in a short walk after meals can help combat the inadvertent laziness that often sets in.

After a meal, many people experience a sense of inertia, feeling as if not a single atom in their body is in motion. The temptation to lie down for a while and succumb to laziness is strong. However, this can lead to chest discomfort and gas issues. To mitigate these effects, doctors recommend taking a short walk for about 10 minutes after eating. Research indicates that walking post-meal can also reduce the risk of heart damage.

One study involved 30,000 young adults who walked for 30 minutes daily after meals for a week. After examining their bodies, it was found that they had a 20% lower risk of heart damage. If you’re inspired to take a walk after reading this, start by practising walking for 5-6 minutes. Avoid walking too fast or jogging, as it can interfere with digestion. Instead, opt for moderate walking for 5 minutes initially, gradually increasing to 10 minutes. If outdoor walking isn’t feasible, you can walk indoors within your house.

Engaging in a short walk after meals can help combat the inadvertent laziness that often sets in. It’s well-known that sleeping immediately after eating is detrimental to health, and this habit can be rectified by incorporating a 10-minute walk into your routine. Such a walk can contribute to improved growth and development, aid in calorie reduction and even help prevent diabetes by regulating blood sugar levels. The regularity of blood flow throughout the body is also promoted by this practice, making it suitable even for individuals with diabetes. While a 10-minute walk is recommended, feel free to extend it to 30 minutes or 15 minutes if you feel up to it. The key is to maintain a moderate pace—avoid walking too quickly or jogging.

Indeed, regular exercise is paramount for maintaining overall health, but incorporating even a brief walk after meals can contribute to weight maintenance or loss. The principle that weight loss requires burning more calories than you consume—a deficit of approximately 3,500 calories is needed to shed one pound. Since walking expends energy, it aids in calorie burning. Moreover, walking assists in regulating appetite, reducing the temptation to indulge in unhealthy snacks between meals.

Lifestyle Desk

Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know aRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1708175208 photo
‘He can get 100s everywhere and I think he will be…’: Kevin Pietersen hails centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal |
খেলাধুলা
untitled design 2024 02 17t182904.946 2024 02 7a3d049df82ebc9fa4c295bd355ee377
Debunking Myth: How Many Minutes You Should Walk After Meal?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240217 WA0004
টাঙ্গাইলে বাসের ধাক্কায় মোটরসাইকেল আরোহী মা ছেলে নিহত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240217 WA0002
টাঙ্গাইলের মধুপুরে দুই মোটরসাইকেল সংঘর্ষে নিহত ২
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Naogaon 2 Arristed pic

গৃহবধূকে যৌতুকের জন্য নির্যাতনের ভিডিও ভাইরাল, শ্বশুর ও শাশুড়ী আটক

 saudi arab

[১] ফি বৃদ্ধি পাওয়ায়, সৌদিআরবের শ্রমবাজার ছেড়েছে ১৫ লাখ প্রবাসী

 wm parash31

বাংলাদেশকে ব্যর্থ করতেই শেখ হাসিনার বিরুদ্ধে ষড়যন্ত্র: শেখ পরশ

 1630882005 photo

Svitolina ousts Halep to reach US Open quarter-finals | Tennis News

 image 2707 1625923761

দারিদ্র্যের সাথে জনসংখ্যা বৃদ্ধির সম্পর্ক একইমুখি : রাষ্ট্রপতি

 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

galaxy-a53-5g-first-impressions | ৬৪ মেগাপিক্সেল ক্যামেরা-সহ লঞ্চ হল Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, জেনে নিন দাম – News18 Bangla

 IMG 20220602 WA0031 1

বৈরী আবহাওয়ায় ভাসানচরে আটকা পড়েছে চীনের রাষ্ট্রদূত লি জিমিং

 succession season 3

‘Succession’ Returns, With No Real People Involved

 itally

ইতালির সিটি নির্বাচনে লড়ছেন বাংলাদেশি বংশোদ্ভূত ৩ নারী

 Whatsapp

সুখবর! WhatsApp ওয়েব ইউজারদের জন্য এল ভয়েস ও ভিডিও কলিং ফিচার