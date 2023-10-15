রবিবার , ১৫ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone BLEEDS, Holds Gun in First Look from Singham 3: ‘Meet Most Brutal, Violent Officer’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৫, ২০২৩ ১২:০২ অপরাহ্ণ
deepika padukone singham 3 2023 10 0cf776ae8495d83c595fe1803aeace53


Curated By: Dishya Sharma

Last Updated: October 15, 2023, 11:27 IST

Deepika Padukone in Singham 3.

Deepika Padukone looks sinister in her first look from Singham 3. She plays lady Singham in the Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty film.

Deepika Padukone has dropped jaws with her first look as the lady Singham in Singham 3. The actress plays the role Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s new cop film. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also stars Ranveer Singh. The director released the first look on the occasion of the first day of Navratri. Sharing the photo, Rohit revealed that Deepika will be playing the most ‘brutal and violent’ cop in his cop universe. The first look only proves his tease more.

In the poster, Deepika is suited up in a police universe and holds a gun in her hand. The gun in placed in a man’s mouth while Deepika has a sinister smile while blood was seen oozing from her forehead and shoulder. Sharing the poster, Rohit wrote, “Naari sita ka bhi roop hai aur durga ka bhi… Meet the most brutal and violent officer of our cop universe… Shakti Shetty… My lady Singham… Deepika Padukone.”

Ranveer Singh was among the first ones to react, liking the poster post.

Rohit confirmed Deepika will be joining the Singham and cop universe during the promotions of Cirkus last year. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit Shetty said.

A source told Bollywood Hungama in August this year that Deepika could be playing Ajay’s sister in the movie. “Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika’s character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn’s sister in the film,” a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

However, Rohit and team are yet to react to the report. Meanwhile, Rohit began filming for Singham 3 a few weeks ago.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



Source link

