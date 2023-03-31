শুক্রবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone Blushes As Ranveer Singh Makes Her Laugh, Hold Her Hand at NMACC Launch; Watch Video

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৩ ৯:৫১ অপরাহ্ণ
ranveer deepika


Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads at the NMACC launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone turn heads at the NMACC launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen packing in the PDA as they posed for a few pictures at the NMACC launch event.

One of Bollywood’s hottest couples Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were seen making their way to the NMACC launch event on Friday night. The couple looked like they walked out of a stunning Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set to the red carpet event in their oh-so-gorgeous regal outfits. For the special night, Deepika was seen wearing a gorgeous cream coloured outfit with golden work done on it.

Much like Priyanka, even Deepika was seen wearing a cape with the outfit. The actress completed her look with a maang-tikka. Meanwhile, Ranveer dropped jaws with his dazzling white ensemble. The couple shared a couple of adorable moments while they posed for the camera.

Ranveer was seen whispering sweet somethings into Deepika’s ear which made her laugh and blush. He also wrapped his arms around her, and helped her walk towards the designated photo op space. The video is bound to melt DeepVeer fans’ hearts.

Deepika and Ranveer joined the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan, Rajinikanth, Ekta Kapoor and Aamir Khan at the event. The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) is situated within the Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, where the event is taking place.

Ranveer and Deepika were recently spotted at the star-studded Indian Sports Honours 2023 event. The couple had joined Deepika’s father Prakash Padukone at the event. Videos from inside the event went viral, showing Ranveer flirting with Deepika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone is enjoying the phenomenal success of her most recent release, Pathaan, which also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead. The actress, who was recently spotted presenting an award at the Oscars 2023, has a series of mega projects lined up for release including Project K with Prabhas and Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh on the other hand seems to be going through a lean patch at the box office. His last few films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus, have failed to find success at the box office. The actor will be looking to make a strong comeback with the release of Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film features Ranveer along with Alia Bhatt.

dishya
Dishya Sharma

Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuelRead More



