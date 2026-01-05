Deepika Padukone Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Fans, Unseen Videos From Fan Meet Go Viral | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 07:31 IST

Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 40th birthday today. The actress hosted a pre-birthday fan meet last month, and pictures and videos from the celebration have now surfaced.

A sneak-peek inside Deepika Padukone’s pre-birthday celebration with fans

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has turned a year older, and is celebrating her 40th birthday today. While she is currently in New York with her husband Ranveer Singh and their family, she hosted a private fan meet last month to celebrate her birthday with her fans. Pictures and videos from the pre-birthday celebration with fans have now surfaced on social media. The actress looked happy as she cut the birthday cake, and had a blast celebrating with her fans.

Deepika Padukone’s Pre-Birthday Fan Meet

Deepika Padukone hosted the pre-birthday celebration with her fans on December 18, 2025. She invited her fans from across the country to the celebration held in Mumbai. Fans have now posted pictures and videos from the event- ‘A day of gratitude with Deepika Padukone’. Several pictures show the actress warmly interacting with her fans, and posing for pictures with them. Meanwhile, one video shows the actress cutting a huge chocolate cake while her fans sung the birthday song. She looked beautiful in a plum coloured sweater paired with matching pants. Check out the some of the photos and videos from the event!

Happy Birthday to the most graceful soul 🤍18th December A Day Of Gratitude With Deepika Padukone.From flight bookings to huge gift hampers & sharing your pre-birthday cake, you made fans feel truly special. Thank you for the follow & the love.#happybirthdaydeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/kbjgjfS61L— Deepika Padukone Fanpage | Maharashtra (@iconicdeepikaa) January 4, 2026

Deepika Padukone’s Christmas And New Year Celebration

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer are spending some quality time together in the USA. The couple rang in Christmas and New Year 2026 in New York, and several pictures and videos from their celebration went viral on social media.

They were also recently spotted at an NBA game at Madison Square Garden, watching the clash between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, a few days ago, Deepika enjoyed a fun time in Las Vegas as she reunited with her close friend Sneha Ramchander for a special concert. The duo attended the Backstreet Boys’ show.

Deepika Padukone’s Work Front

On the professional front, Deepika will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘King’. She also has Atlee’s much-awaited pan-India project with Allu Arjun AA22 x A6 in the pipeline.

