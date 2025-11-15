Deepika Padukone Defends 8-Hour Shift Demand After Spirit, Kalki 2 Exit: ‘We Have Normalised Overworking’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 15, 2025, 08:03 IST

Ever since Deepika Padukone requested an 8-hour shift for herself after becoming a mother, it has sparked a debate on social media. While the actress has also been ousted from two major projects – Spirit and Kalki 2, allegedly due to these requests, she has now defended her demand for an 8-hour shift. Recently, Deepika Padukone interacted with Harper’s Bazaar when she talked about how motherhood has changed her approach towards work. The actress mentioned that we have normalised overworking and urged everyone not to confuse “burnout for commitment”.

“One hundred per cent. Every cliché is true. When mothers say, ‘You’ll understand when you become one,’ it’s true. I have so much more respect for my mother now. You can plan how you think you’ll navigate work and motherhood, but the reality is very different. I feel strongly about how new mothers need to be supported when they return to work. That’s something I want to focus on,” Deepika said.

“We’ve normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment. Eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. Only when you’re healthy can you give your best. Bringing a burnt-out person back into the system helps no one. In my own office, we work eight hours a day, Monday to Friday. We have maternity and paternity policies. We should normalise bringing children to work,” the actress added.

Deepika Padukone On Working Conditions In Bollywood

Weeks after her exit from Kalki 2, Deepika Padukone spoke exclusively to CNBC-TV18 when she addressed the ongoing debate surrounding working conditions and pay parity in Bollywood and said, “I have done this at many levels; this is not new to me. I think, even as far as pay is concerned, I have had to deal with whatever comes with it. I don’t even know what to call it, but I am someone who has always fought my battles silently. And for some strange reason, sometimes they become public which is not the way I know and not the way I’ve been brought up. But yes, to fight my battles silently and in a dignified way is the way I know.”

Deepika Padukone’s Exit From Kalki 2, Spirit

Earlier this year, Deepika Padukone was also ousted from Spirit and Kalki 2. The makers of both the films had claimed that Deepika was not only asking for a fee hike but also shorter work hours. Reportedly, the makers tried to negotiate these two demands of the actress with her, but she remained rigid.

