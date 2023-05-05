শুক্রবার , ৫ মে ২০২৩ | ২২শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone is a Vision In White in Latest Outing, Is She Headed to Cannes 2023?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৫, ২০২৩ ১২:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
deepika 1


Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:30 IST

Deepika Padukone spotted at the Mumbai airport
Deepika Padukone spotted at the Mumbai airport

Deepika Padukone was spotted with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

Deepika Padukone is known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. The actress was today spotted in a stunning white outfit at the airport as she was leaving the city with her father and badminton legend Prakash Padukone.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Deepika can be seen wearing a white long top and white pants. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers and dark shades. Her hair was styled in a ponytail and is wearing minimal makeup. The Pathaan actress also wished the shutterbugs with a smile. As soon as the video surfaced online, fans started praising her. One of the fans commented, “Sooooo refreshing #deepikapadukone… divinely charismatic.” Another wrote, “Her smile though”.

Watch the video here:

Well, from her looks it seems that the actress is heading to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, as she has been a regular at the event in the past. Deepika has always been one of the most talked-about stars on the Cannes red carpet, with her stunning outfits and striking looks. The 76th annual Cannes Film Festival is an upcoming film festival due to take place from 16 to 27 May 2023.

Deepika has had a busy year so far, with several exciting projects in the works. She will be starring in the remake of the Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’, alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actress is currently shooting for her next film Fighter co starring Hrithik Roshan. This is her second film with director Siddharth Anand after they delivered this year’s biggest hit, Pathaan. Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will be collaborating for the first time and the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover. It will release in theatres on January 25 next year. She also has Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here



Source link

