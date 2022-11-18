Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan Hint at Aashiqui 3 Collab; Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya to Get Back Together After Divorce?

Director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) has reacted to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi which has shaken the nation. Earlier this week, shocking reports emerged claiming Aftab Ameen Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in the national capital and chopped up her body into 35 pieces. While disturbing details from the alleged murder continue to surface, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and said that he hopes she haunts him.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya got married in 2017 and separated last year (2021) on bitter terms. While Samantha has indirectly referred to the bitter terms they parted on in a few interviews, Naga Chaitanya has remained tight-lipped about their separation. In fact, on Koffee With Karan, Samantha even said that the hard feelings between them were so intense that if one were to put them in a room together, they needed to hide sharp objects from them. However, according to the latest buzz, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya may have taken a step forward to bury the hatchet.

It may have been a night honouring Bollywood biggies. But actress-dancer Elli AvrRam managed to steal the spotlight with her daring ensemble. She made the heads turn as she showed up in a revealing dress at an award show in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Kartik and Deepika had a friendly chat as they bumped into an award show on Wednesday night. The two even posed together for the paparazzi on the red carpet. It so happened that Kartik was getting clicked on the red carpet when Deepika arrived for the awards. As soon as they saw each other, they smiled and greeted each other with a warm hug.

The high point of BTS members’ performance at the Busan concert was the revelation of the super powerful choreography of the song Run BTS. A new song that was composed for their last album Proof, Run BTS soon became a hit among ARMYs for its energetic beats and relevant lyrics.

