Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Reveal Daughter Dua’s Face, Share Adorable Diwali Photos | Bollywood News

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Dua on September 8 last year.

Deepika and Ranveer reveal daughter Dua’s face on Diwali. (Photo: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed their daughter Dua’s face. On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram and shared pictures with their little princess. In the photos, Deepika and Ranveer were seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the cameras with their daughter.

For the occasion, Ranveer Singh looked charming as always in a beige kurta pyjama with a matching jacket. On the other hand, Deepika was seen twinning in maroon with her little one. The actress sported a gown-suit and accessorised her look with heavy traditional jewellery. “दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ,” the star couple wrote in the caption.

Deepika and Ranveer, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed Dua on September 8 last year. They had formally introduced her name during Diwali, writing, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers.”

Last month, the couple celebrated Dua’s first birthday when Deepika baked a cake for her and shared a picture of the same on Instagram. “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!” she wrote.

Previously, spoke to CNBC-TV18 when she mentioned that while she had always been a patient person, motherhood renewed her patience and even made her more social. “I’ve always been a patient person, but my tolerance levels now are… It pushes you out of your comfort zone and makes you a social person; I’ve never been a social person. Having to interact with other parents, and now playschool. Motherhood just pushes you out of your comfort zone, in a good way. I’ve always wanted to be a mother, and now I’m playing my best role,” she said.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Dhurandhar (December 6) followed by Don 3. Deepika Padukone, after her maternity break, is preparing for Atlee’s next with Allu Arjun.

