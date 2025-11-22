Deepika Padukone Reacts To Fan Demanding A Rom-Com With Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Itne Khoobsurat Lagte Saath’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 22, 2025, 19:01 IST

Deepika Padukone has reacted to a viral Instagram reel where a fan passionately urged filmmakers to cast her and Ranbir Kapoor in a rom-com.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have shared the screen only three times, yet their pairing continues to hold a magnetic pull over audiences. Their chemistry in Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and the cult favourite Tamasha remains unmatched, making their absence from the big screen for nearly a decade feel even more pronounced. This week, a fan’s heartfelt plea for their reunion went viral, and Deepika’s subtle reaction has stirred up excitement across social media.

The Viral Fan Reel That Started It All

The moment began with a reel posted by Instagram user Sonalika Puri, who passionately urged Bollywood filmmakers to reunite the much-loved duo. She made her case with humour and sincerity.

“This is a humble appeal to all directors and producers that can you guys please cast Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Preferably a rom-com?” she said.

She then pointed to industry complaints about audiences skipping theatre releases and added, “Tum log bolte rehte ho picturey paise nahi kama rahi log theatre me nahi aa rahe. Tum cast toh karo saath mein unko.”

Her excitement built as she described the magic of the pair’s public presence. “Jis jodi ki public appearances itni zyaada buzz create kar deti hein woh waapis screen pe ayenge toh socho kya ho jayga,” she said, urging filmmakers to write a strong script and “cast these two” because they are both immensely talented and look “incredible together.”

Deepika Padukone Likes the Post, Internet Explodes

The reel might have been one among thousands of requests, but it skyrocketed in visibility when Deepika Padukone herself liked the video. Fans immediately noticed.

One user wrote, “Deepika liked this reel omg.”

Another commented, “She liked!! That means DP is ready!”

Someone else added fuel with speculation: “I recently read this article claiming Ranbir is reviving RK Studios and will announce 3 movies and his 1st will be with Deepika, produced by Ranbir and directed by Konkona.”

There is, however, no official announcement about any upcoming collaboration.

Their Off-Screen Lives and Current Work

Ranbir and Deepika were once in a relationship after they shot Bachna Ae Haseeno, but the two parted ways in 2010. Today, both are settled in their personal lives.

Deepika married actor Ranveer Singh in 2019 and they welcomed their daughter Dua in 2024.

