সোমবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Spends Weekends With Ranveer Singh: ‘We Stay Up Dancing Until 4 Am…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২৩ ৯:৩১ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 11 13t202350.744 2023 11 1661235757d1a329351e5ec9f12b3530


Last Updated: November 13, 2023, 20:25 IST

Deepika Padukone on spending time with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone on spending time with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone opens up on spending quality time with Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The duo have come a long way in showbiz and also dish out major couple goals. Amid their hectic schedules, the actors also ensure that they maintain their work-life balance and spend quality time with each other. In a new interview, Deepika recently shared how Ranveer Singh and she, spend their weekends.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she loves dancing, so on some weekends, the couple spend their time dancing. “I love dancing. Sometimes, on the weekends, my husband and I play music in the living room and stay up dancing until 4am showing off our playlists to each other.”

In the same interview the actress also opened up on how ‘spending time’ with her husband ‘is very important’ for her. “Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time.” She added, “I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided. We have to schedule it. In our professions, where one of us can be travelling for a month at a time or sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other. It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She was last seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan which became a massive hit. Ranveer Singh on the other hand was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt which was also a blockbuster.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Patenga Terminal PCT and Bay Terminal 13 11 2023 1 800x420
খুলছে পিসিটি, শুরু হচ্ছে বে-টার্মিনালের নির্মাণ প্রক্রিয়া
বাংলাদেশ
1699891537 photo
Watch: Virat Kohli gifts his jersey to Roelof van der Merwe | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2023 11 13t202350.744 2023 11 1661235757d1a329351e5ec9f12b3530 16x9
Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Spends Weekends With Ranveer Singh: ‘We Stay Up Dancing Until 4 Am…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Primary school k 800x420
আগামীকাল ২ হাজার ২৩টি প্রাথমিক বিদ্যালয় উদ্বোধন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
holi car 167816225316x9

Holi 2023: রঙের ভয়ে বাইক নিয়ে বেরোবেন না! জেনে নিন, কী করলে গাড়িতে রঙ ধরবে না

 IMG 20230129 WA0016

কুষ্টিয়ার কুমারখালীতে সমলয় চাষাবাদের উদ্বোধন

 1676814363 photo

India vs Australia: KL Rahul stays in Test squad but loses VC role | Cricket News

 IMG 20230617 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইল সরকারি টেকনিক্যাল স্কুল ও কলেজে স্কিলস কম্পিটিশন উদ্ধোধনী অনুষ্ঠান অনুষ্ঠিত

 1655166493 photo

Neeraj Chopra set to return to field for the first time after Tokyo Olympics | More sports News

 167637641316x9

charge-mobile-with-solar-mobile-charger, সোলার মোবাইল বিদ্যুৎ চার্জার – News18 Bangla

 life term conviction P

ঝিনাইদহে স্কুলছাত্রী ধর্ষণ ও অপহরণ, একজনের যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 apex foot

অ্যাপেক্স ফুটওয়্যারের পর্ষদ সভা ১৪ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

 minister razzak 800x416

সরকার সব সম্প্রদায়ের উন্নয়নে কাজ করছে: কৃষিমন্ত্রী

 wm Nanok 19 October 2022 800x416

বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার নেপথ্য খলনায়কদের মুখোশ উন্মোচনের দাবি