Deepika Padukone Reveals How She Spends Weekends With Ranveer Singh: ‘We Stay Up Dancing Until 4 Am…’

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are each other’s biggest cheerleaders. The duo have come a long way in showbiz and also dish out major couple goals. Amid their hectic schedules, the actors also ensure that they maintain their work-life balance and spend quality time with each other. In a new interview, Deepika recently shared how Ranveer Singh and she, spend their weekends.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress revealed that she loves dancing, so on some weekends, the couple spend their time dancing. “I love dancing. Sometimes, on the weekends, my husband and I play music in the living room and stay up dancing until 4am showing off our playlists to each other.”

In the same interview the actress also opened up on how ‘spending time’ with her husband ‘is very important’ for her. “Spending time with my husband is very important to me. You have to make the time.” She added, “I have to say both he and I make the effort. It cannot be one-sided. We have to schedule it. In our professions, where one of us can be travelling for a month at a time or sometimes he might have a late night and I have an early morning, there are times when we are in the same city but hardly get quality time with each other. It’s not the quantum of time but the quality of that time we have together. We love it when it’s just the two of us but we also love spending time with our families.”

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. She was last seen in Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan which became a massive hit. Ranveer Singh on the other hand was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt which was also a blockbuster.