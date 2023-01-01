Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Hrithik Roshan to Sidharth Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi, Celebrities Who Were Born in January

Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 07:50 IST
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi are among few celebrities born in January. (Images: Instagram)
ACTORS, MUSICIANS BORN IN JANUARY: The month of January is nothing less than a joy ride as it marks the end of the festive season but also brings hope with a new beginning. Regardless of what may come, this month brings optimism to bid goodbye to the past and look forward to a new tomorrow.
January not only marks the beginning of a new year, but it is also the birth month of many prominent names. From Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, and Preity Zinta to Vijay Sethupathi, Sundar C, Suresh Menon and KJ Yesudas in the South, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in January 2023.
Also on the list are legendary singer A.R. Rahman and many other prominent celebrities from the West such as Bradley Cooper, Imelda Staunton, and Justin Timberlake. Below is a complete list of Bollywood and South celebrities who are born in January:
January 1
Vidya Balan
Nana Patekar
Tanisha Mukherjee
Remya Nambeesan
Aishwarya Rajinikanth
January 3
Naresh Iyer
Nikki Galrani
January 4
Aditya Pancholi
Jeeva
Ramana
January 5
Deepika Padukone
Uday Chopra
January 6
Diljit Dosanjh
AR Rahman
January 7
Bipasha Basu
Koena Mitra
Supriya Pathak
Mohit Madan
Bhagyaraj
January 9
Farhan Akhtar
Farah Khan
Prashant Raj
G. Mahendran
Nithin Sathya
January 10
Hrithik Roshan
Kalki Koechlin
Drashti Dhami
Suresh Menon
KJ Yesudas
Aishwarya Rajesh
January 11
Fatima Sana Shaikh
January 12
Mithila Palkar
Sakshi Tanwar
January 13
Sayaji Shinde
January 15
Neil Nitin Mukesh
January 16
Sidharth Malhotra
Kabir Bedi
Navdeep
Nellai Siva
Vijay Sethupathi
January 17
Javed Akhtar
Rasika Dugal
Disha Pandey
Ali Abbas Zafar
January 21
Sundar C
Karthik Raj
January 22
Naga Shourya
January 24
Riya Sen
Subhash Ghai
January 27
Bobby Deol
Deepshikha
Shreyas Talpade
Sameer Dattani
Vikram Bhatt
Shehnaaz Gill
January 28
Shruti Haasan
January 31
Preity Zinta
Amrita Arora
Amy Jackson
Preethi Sharma.
