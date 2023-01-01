রবিবার , ১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১৭ই পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Deepika Padukone, Shehnaaz Gill, Hrithik Roshan to Sidharth Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi, Celebrities Who Were Born in January

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
celebrities born in january


Last Updated: January 01, 2023, 07:50 IST

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi are among few celebrities born in January.

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi are among few celebrities born in January. (Images: Instagram)

From Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, and Preity Zinta to Vijay Sethupathi, Sundar C, Suresh Menon and KJ Yesudas in the South, there are quite a few actors who were born in January

ACTORS, MUSICIANS BORN IN JANUARY: The month of January is nothing less than a joy ride as it marks the end of the festive season but also brings hope with a new beginning. Regardless of what may come, this month brings optimism to bid goodbye to the past and look forward to a new tomorrow.

ALSO READ: Indian Calendar 2023: Check List of Famous Festivals of India With Dates

January not only marks the beginning of a new year, but it is also the birth month of many prominent names. From Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra, Hrithik Roshan, Diljit Dosanjh, Farhan Akhtar, and Preity Zinta to Vijay Sethupathi, Sundar C, Suresh Menon and KJ Yesudas in the South, there are quite a few actors who will be celebrating their birthdays in January 2023.

ALSO READ: Calendar 2023: List of Important National, International Days and Dates

Also on the list are legendary singer A.R. Rahman and many other prominent celebrities from the West such as Bradley Cooper, Imelda Staunton, and Justin Timberlake. Below is a complete list of Bollywood and South celebrities who are born in January:

January 1

vidya balan
Vidya Balan.

Vidya Balan

Nana Patekar

Tanisha Mukherjee

Remya Nambeesan

Aishwarya Rajinikanth

January 3

Naresh Iyer

Nikki Galrani

January 4

Aditya Pancholi

Jeeva

Ramana

January 5

actresses in swimwear 6
Deepika Padukone.

Deepika Padukone

Uday Chopra

January 6

rb
AR Rahman.

Diljit Dosanjh

AR Rahman

January 7

bipasha basu 4
Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu

Koena Mitra

Supriya Pathak

Mohit Madan

Bhagyaraj

January 9

adkajksd
Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar

Farah Khan

Prashant Raj

G. Mahendran

Nithin Sathya

January 10

fotojet 30
Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan

Kalki Koechlin

Drashti Dhami

Suresh Menon

KJ Yesudas

Aishwarya Rajesh

January 11

Fatima Sana Shaikh

January 12

Mithila Palkar

Sakshi Tanwar

January 13

Sayaji Shinde

January 15

Neil Nitin Mukesh

January 16

sidharth malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra.

Sidharth Malhotra

Kabir Bedi

Navdeep

Nellai Siva

vijay sethupathi 1
Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi

January 17

Javed Akhtar

Rasika Dugal

Disha Pandey

Ali Abbas Zafar

January 21

Sundar C

Karthik Raj

January 22

Naga Shourya

January 24

Riya Sen

Subhash Ghai

January 27

bobby deol
Bobby Deol.

Bobby Deol

Deepshikha

Shreyas Talpade

Sameer Dattani

Vikram Bhatt

shehnaaz gill 1
Shehnaaz Gill.

Shehnaaz Gill

January 28

Shruti Haasan

January 31

preity zinta 1
Preity Zinta.

Preity Zinta

Amrita Arora

Amy Jackson

Preethi Sharma.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter



Source link

