শুক্রবার , ২৯ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Deepika Padukone Shoots For Fighter In Italy, Latest Photo From Sets Goes Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩ ১:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
deepika fighter 2023 09 e0b72d0ef368205ccd57af2f518ec55e


Last Updated: September 29, 2023, 12:14 IST

Deepika Padukone picture from Italy surfaced online

Deepika Padukone picture from Italy surfaced online

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be soon sharing screen space in Fighter. The action thriller has been creating a lot of buzz ever since it was announced. Well, the actress was recently spotted at the airport leaving for the shooting of the film and today a picture of her from Italy has surfaced online. In no time, it went viral on social media. A few days back Pinkvilla reported that the lead actors will be shooting for two songs in Italy.

As per reports, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are in Italy for a 15-day schedule of Fighter. In the viral photograph, we can see Deepika posing with one of the crew members at Phi Beach, Italy. The actress looks stunning in a sun-kissed photo in a black outfit with minimal makeup. She is wearing a black outfit and is also looking tired in the photo. The caption reads, “Deepika Padukone on the sets of #Fighter at Phi Beach, Italy.”

Take a look here:

Coming back to the song, the first song is set to be a peppy dance number by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, similar to Hrithik’s song Ghungroo from the 2019 film War. The second song is said to be a romantic ballad between Hritik and Deepika.

Fighter is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 25, 2024. As such, the film is expected to be wrapped in October. The film will be an aerial action thriller, the first of its kind in Bollywood. The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover among others.

Meanwhile, Deepika was last seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the blockbuster hit film Pathaan. She also had an extended appearance in his record-breaking film Jawan. The film is expected to make history by entering the Rs. 1000 crore club soon. Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2022 film Vikram Vedha. His performance as the shrewd Vedha was lauded by fans and critics alike.



Source link

