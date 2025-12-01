Deepika Padukone Swoons Over Ranveer Singh’s IFFI Look, Drops Flirty Comment: ‘Oh Soo Edible’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 01, 2025, 08:17 IST

Deepika Padukone couldn’t stop gushing over Ranveer Singh’s dapper look at IFFI 2025, and dropped a flirty comment on his latest post!

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood’s most popular and loved couples, never fail to shell out major couple goals! They leave no opportunity to cheer for each other, and their playful social media banter often leaves fans swooning over them. Recently, Ranveer Singh graced the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, and he has now shared pictures of his dapper look from the closing ceremony. Deepika couldn’t stop gushing over him, and her flirty comment on his post has garnered their fans’ attention.

On Sunday, Ranveer Singh took to his Instagram to share stunning pictures flaunting his dapper look at IFFI. He looked stunning in a tailored black bandhgala, paired with matching shoes and dark sunglasses. His polished and effortlessly stylish look had Deepika Padukone’s approval! She dropped a comment on his post that read, “Oh Soo Edible!” along with a drooling face emoji. Check out the post below!

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ranveer Singh performed at Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s sangeet ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. A video from the ceremony that went viral shows the actor calling Udaipur a ‘lucky charm’ for love stories, and revealing that his romance with Deepika also began here, while they were shooting for Ram Leela.

He called Udaipur a ‘special place’ and went on to reveal how his own love story with Deepika Padukone blossomed here. “I want to tell you, Udaipur is like a lucky charm for love stories. I shot a movie here, called Ram-Leela. It was back in the day, and I was starring opposite your Bhabhi. And it was on the long Udaipur schedule of Ram Leela that our love story blossomed. Since then it has been 13 years of togetherness, seven years of marriage, and one beautiful baby girl. So you see? Udaipur is very, very lucky for love stories,” he said.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on 14 November 2018 at Lake Como in Italy. They welcomed their first child, daughter Dua Padukone Singh, in September last year.

December 01, 2025

