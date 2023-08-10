বৃহস্পতিবার , ১০ আগস্ট ২০২৩ | ২৬শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Deepika Padukone To Play Ajay Devgn’s Sister In Singham Again? Here’s What We Know

deepika ajay


Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

Last Updated: August 10, 2023, 17:13 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will reportedly begin Singham Again shooting later this year. (Photos: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will reportedly begin Singham Again shooting later this year. (Photos: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone will debut as the lady Singham in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again aka Singham 3.

It is no secret that Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. However, if a recent report is to be believed, Deepika will be playing the role of Ajay Devgn’s sister in the movie. Reportedly, the Pathaan actress has already started preparing for her action-packed role in Singham Again.

“Deepika Padukone is all excited for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. She will be playing the first female cop of the Rohit Shetty Universe and has already started prep work for this action-packed part. Deepika’s character is more along the lines of a Lady Singham and has the arc of being Ajay Devgn’s sister in the film,” a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed.

The insider also claimed that Deepika’s role is not a cameo but an extended appearance. “It’s a well-written role and more than just a cameo. It’s more like a proper extended appearance for Deepika in Singham and she will be shooting for around 35 to 40 days,” the source added.

Deepika Padukone will debut as the lady Singham in Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again aka Singham 3. The news was confirmed by Rohit Shetty in December last year when he said, “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year.”

The shooting for Singham Again is likely to begin later this year. The film’s release date has not been announced as of now.

Meanwhile, Deepika also has Project K in her pipeline. The film also stars Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The actress will also be sharing the screen with Big B again for the Hindi remake of The Intern. She will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Brahmastra Part Two.

