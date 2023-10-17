মঙ্গলবার , ১৭ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৭, ২০২৩ ৪:০৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662


Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of Jawan and the first look of her from Rohit Shetty’s next, Singham Again.

Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of Jawan and the first look of her from Rohit Shetty’s next, Singham Again. Amid all this, the actress made a stunning appearance in Mumbai on Monday night.

For the night out, Deepika slipped in to a back backless top with blue denims. She let her hair open in loose curls and flashed her big, warm smile for the cameras. For accessories, she carried a black sling bag and slipped into white sneakers. Check out the video here:

On October 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and Deepika was one of the pivotal guests. She turned heads in a checkered pantsuit at the big event. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised the ensemble with black stilettos and diamond earrings. She carried a small, white handbag with black trimmings. She kept the makeup minimal to let the outfit do all the talking.

Meanwhile, she has also dropped jaws with her first look as the lady Singham in Singham 3. The actress plays the role Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s new cop film. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also stars Ranveer Singh. The director released the first look on the occasion of the first day of Navratri.

Rohit confirmed Deepika will be joining the Singham and cop universe during the promotions of Cirkus last year. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit Shetty said.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, music and fashion, sheRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mujib BioPic at CTG Cinema Hall 16 10 2023
চট্টগ্রামে হলবিমুখ দর্শককে হলে ফেরাল ‘মুজিব’
বাংলাদেশ
1697494852 photo
Australia revive ODI World Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250
কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662
Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm goyesshwar

গণতন্ত্র পুনঃপ্রতিষ্ঠায় প্রস্তুতির আহ্বান গয়েশ্বরের

 IMG 20220612 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে র‍্যাবের অভিযানে ২ হাজার ৩৮০ পিস ইয়াবাসহ আটক১

 wm Slovakia

রাশিয়ার ৩৫ কূটনীতিককে বহিস্কার করবে স্লোভাকিয়া

 wm Abdur Rahman at Chatra League Program 31 08 2021

‘১৫ আগস্ট আমাদের অনেক নেতাও দায়িত্ব পালনে ব্যর্থ হয়েছেন’

 wm Obaidul kader fiveG

বিজয়ের মাসে ৫জি যুগে প্রবেশ করবে বাংলাদেশ: ওবায়দুল কাদের

 wm Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni at Intl Mother Language Institute 12 03 2021

কারিগরি শিক্ষার ওপর বিশেষ গুরুত্ব দিচ্ছে সরকার

 1624542598 pjimage 2021 06 24t191030.799

In Pics, Bollywood Celebs Inspired by the King of Pop

 wm shuttle train 19.10.2021

ক্যাম্পাসের নীরবতা ভেঙেছে শাটলের হুইসেলে

 4 25

বিএসইসি চেয়ারম্যানের সাথে ডিবিএ প্রতিনিধি দলের সৌজন্য সাক্ষাত – Corporate Sangbad

 wm rupertmurdoch1

বিয়ের পিঁড়িতে বসছেন রুপার্ট মারডক