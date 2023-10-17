Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch

Deepika Padukone is basking in the success of Jawan and the first look of her from Rohit Shetty’s next, Singham Again. Amid all this, the actress made a stunning appearance in Mumbai on Monday night.

For the night out, Deepika slipped in to a back backless top with blue denims. She let her hair open in loose curls and flashed her big, warm smile for the cameras. For accessories, she carried a black sling bag and slipped into white sneakers. Check out the video here:

On October 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai and Deepika was one of the pivotal guests. She turned heads in a checkered pantsuit at the big event. She tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised the ensemble with black stilettos and diamond earrings. She carried a small, white handbag with black trimmings. She kept the makeup minimal to let the outfit do all the talking.

Meanwhile, she has also dropped jaws with her first look as the lady Singham in Singham 3. The actress plays the role Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s new cop film. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn and also stars Ranveer Singh. The director released the first look on the occasion of the first day of Navratri.

Rohit confirmed Deepika will be joining the Singham and cop universe during the promotions of Cirkus last year. “We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year,” Rohit Shetty said.