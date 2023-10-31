Deepika Padukone Turns Heads With Her Bold Look For Jio World Plaza Launch; Video Goes Viral

Deepika Padukone was the first Bollywood star to arrive at the launch of the Jio World Plaza. On Tuesday, the Jio World Plaza was launched in a starry affair. For the launch, Deepika opted for an off-shoulder grey Louis Vuitton dress which she styled with a pair of boots. Deepika kept the accessories limited, sporting only a necklace and a pair of earrings. However, she wore a number of rings. She completed the look with a messy bun.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Deepika was seen attending the launch sans Ranveer Singh. The actress flashed her contagious smile for the cameras before she made her way into the plaza for the grand launch. Watch the video below:

Reliance Industries Limited announced the opening of Jio World Plaza, an immersive retail destination for top-end, global standard shopping and entertainment experiences in India. Placed in BKC, in the heart of Mumbai, Jio World Plaza (JWP) will open doors to the public on November 1. The Plaza seamlessly integrates with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, the Jio World Convention Centre and the Jio World Garden, making it an all-encompassing destination for visitors.

Speaking about the launch, Isha M Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said, “Our envisioning of the Jio World Plaza is aimed at bringing the best global brands to India as well as highlighting the prowess and craftsmanship of top Indian brands; and hence create a very unique retail experience. Our pursuit of excellence, innovation, and enhancing customer experience continues to propel us in every venture.”

Meanwhile, Deepika recently made headlines for her appearance on Koffee With Karan 8 with Ranveer Singh. On the show, she spoke about their love story, their wedding, and her mental health, among other subjects.