Deepika Padukone’s Airport Look Is Your Winter Wardrobe Inspiration

From her impeccable acting prowess to her sartorial choices— Deepika Padukone is the leading star of Bollywood. Besides films, she often makes the headlines for her fashion outings and public appearances. And seems like the diva’s latest airport OOTD has arrested the attention of her fans. Earlier today, Deepika was papped by the shutterbugs arriving at Mumbai airport, heading somewhere presumably for her work commitments, in an ever-so-stylish avatar. She showcased her chic winter fashion game in a striking purple-printed ribbed woollen jacket that she teamed up with a white high-neck top underneath. Deepika rounded off her look with classic black jeans and brown boots.

A video of Deepika’s arrival at the Mumbai airport was dropped on Instagram by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani. “Effortless elegance takes flight with Deepika Padukone’s impeccable airport style,” read the caption. Deepika enhanced her allure by accessorizing her outfit with sunglasses and a brown purse. Notably, the highlight of her ensemble was the Louis Vuitton Varsity Jacket, valued at Rs 4,15,000. Described as a “timeless button-up varsity jacket” on the

brand’s website, it features stretched boucle tweed in red, white, and blue tones, celebrating the French style. Additionally, her Gianvito Rossi boots priced at Rs 90,000 added a touch of elegance.

Not long ago, on the occasion of their 5th wedding anniversary, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made a joint appearance at the Mumbai airport after returning from a romantic gateway to Brussels. They arrived holding hands, dressed in a casual-comfy airport look. Ranveer opted for a black hoodie paired with a green coat and denim jeans. Sporting a black face mask, he added a touch of quirkiness with a hood covering his head and wore uber-cool black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Deepika also wore a black hoodie combined with matching track pants and an oversized grey trench coat. She completed her ensemble with white sneakers and black sunglasses.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan. Her upcoming projects promise an exciting lineup. She is set to star in the sci-fi action film Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. She

has also been roped in for director Siddharth Anand’s aerial action thriller Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor. Deepika is also gearing up for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, reportedly playing Ajay Devgn’s sister role.