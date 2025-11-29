Deepika Padukone’s Sister Anisha Engaged? Wedding With Rohan Acharya May Connect Her To Sunny Deol | Bollywood News

শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৭ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন

  শনিবার, ২৯ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha is rumoured to marry Rohan Acharya, great-grandson of Bimal Roy, creating distant ties with the Deol family. No official announcement yet.

A new report suggests that Deepika Padukone’s sister Anisha Padukone is set to marry Rohan Acharya, linking the Padukone family to the Deols through marital ties.

A grand new Bollywood–royal–filmmaker family wedding appears to be on the horizon — and Ranveer Singh may just be the accidental matchmaker behind it. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Deepika Padukone’s younger sister, Anisha Padukone, is all set to marry into an influential family, one that connects the Padukones directly to the illustrious Deols.

Rumours suggest that Anisha Padukone and Rohan Acharya have been dating for some time now. While neither family has confirmed the news, sources claim that preparations for the wedding are already underway, and an official announcement is expected soon.

How Anisha Padukone and Rohan Acharya’s Marriage Links Deepika to the Deols

Anisha, daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone, is a professional golfer and the CEO of Live Love Laugh, Deepika’s mental-health foundation. Often seen accompanying her superstar sister to public events, Anisha has largely kept her personal life private — until now.

Rohan Acharya, the man she is reportedly set to marry, comes from a lineage deeply rooted in Indian cinema. Based in Dubai, he is the son of Sumit Acharya and Chimoo Acharya. From his mother’s side, he is the great-grandson of the legendary filmmaker Bimal Roy, with Chimoo being the daughter of Rinki Roy Bhattacharya and Basu Bhattacharya.

Here’s where the Bollywood mega–family connection comes in. Rohan’s sister, Drisha Acharya, is married to Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharmendra. This makes Rohan the brother-in-law of Sunny’s son — and, in turn, Anisha’s marriage will make Deepika Padukone distantly connected to the Deols by affinity.

Ranveer Singh’s Surprising Role as Cupid

Interestingly, a source revealed that Ranveer Singh may have unwittingly played cupid in bringing the couple closer.

“Ranveer Singh could well have played matchmaker. Ranveer’s parents and Sumit Acharya are very close. It’s a wonderful family, and Anisha and Rohan naturally clicked as they met over several gatherings,” the insider shared.

A Recent Public Crossing of Paths

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently met Sunny Deol and his family at Dharmendra’s funeral on November 24. The emotional encounter now carries added significance, given the families’ soon-to-strengthen bond — if the wedding reports hold true.

With confirmations expected shortly and preparations reportedly in motion, this may just turn into one of the most high-profile, family-entwined celebrity weddings of 2026.

Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More

First Published:

November 29, 2025, 20:00 IST

