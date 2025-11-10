‘Defamatory Portrayal, Faced Mockery’: Sameer Wankhede To Delhi HC On ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ | India News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 17:16 IST

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Monday told the Delhi High Court that Shah Rukh Khan’s production company, Red Chillies Entertainment, had “defamed and ridiculed” him through its Netflix series ‘Ba**ds of Bollywood’, which he claimed features a character resembling him.

Appearing before Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Wankhede’s lawyer argued that the show’s makers have used the defence of satire as a shield to justify a defamatory portrayal.

“The defence of satire is not absolute,” the counsel argued, asserting that the series targets a public servant and depicts him in a false and derogatory manner.

Wankhede has filed a defamation suit seeking an injunction and the takedown of scenes in the Netflix series that allegedly ridicule him.

The former NCB officer, who in 2021 had arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan during a high-profile drug raid in Mumbai, was later cleared of all charges.

In his plea, Wankhede claimed that one of the episodes in the series includes a man bearing a strong resemblance to him and that the depiction is aimed at tarnishing his image.

The suit seeks Rs 2 crore in damages from Red Chillies Entertainment, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan, and from Netflix.

He has also requested an injunction restraining the publication or further dissemination of any defamatory statements related to him.

‘Because Of 2021 Incident…’

During Monday’s hearing, Wankhede’s counsel told the court that the former NCB officer and his family have faced “ridicule and defamation” following the release of the series.

“The representation in the episode appears to suggest that I am driven by a hunger for publicity,” the lawyer said, arguing that such depiction has caused reputational harm and emotional distress.

The counsel further contended that the alleged ridicule in the series was motivated by the history between the parties, referring to Wankhede’s role in Aryan Khan’s arrest in 2021.

“Because of that incident, I have been subjected to ridicule and mockery,” he submitted.

During the proceedings, the court was also shown a clip from the Netflix series to illustrate the allegedly defamatory content.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav recorded the submissions made on behalf of Wankhede and adjourned the matter for further hearing on November 17.

First Published: November 10, 2025, 17:15 IST

