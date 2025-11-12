Delhi Car Blast: Piyush Mishra Cancels Gurugram Show, Says ‘We Stand With The City’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 19:06 IST

Piyush Mishra cancelled his Gurugram show after the tragic Delhi car blast, expressing solidarity with the victims and saying, “We stand with the city in this tough time.”

The tragic car blast incident near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on November 10 has left the entire nation in a state of shock. In the wake of the shocking incident, Piyush Mishra has cancelled his scheduled Gurugram show, which was supposed to happen on November 15.

Taking to his social media account, Piyush Mishra shared, “Announcement: Our Gurugram Show – 15th November stands cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi.”

He further continued and shared, “We stand with the city in this difficult moment and will announce when safety protocols allow. Inqalab Zindabad, Jai Hind.”

Mika Singh’s show cancelled

The blast has impacted several events in the country. Mika Singh cancelled his Delhi show, and the singer confirmed the news via his Instagram story, posting a folded-hands emoji alongside a heart with a bandage, signalling sympathy for the victims.

Dhurandhar event also postponed

The makers of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar announced that the trailer launch, initially planned for November 12 at Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), has been postponed. The official statement read, “The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for 12th November has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon. Thank you for your understanding: Jio Studios, B62 Studios & Team Dhurandhar.”

About the Delhi Car Blast

A deadly blast shook Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

In response to the incident, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered heightened security measures across major cities in India. The investigation has since uncovered possible terror links to Jammu and Kashmir.

Three doctors, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather from Qazigund, Dr Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama, and Dr Shaheen Saeed, have been arrested in connection with the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror network. Additionally, two others, Tariq Ahmed Dar from Samboora (Pulwama) and a man identified as Umar alias Amir, have been detained in Kashmir. Tariq reportedly told investigators that he had handed over the car to Amir.

Officials have traced the car’s ownership history to Pulwama, indicating a possible terror connection. According to CNN-News18 sources, the vehicle was originally registered in Gurugram under the number HR26 and was first owned by Mohammad Salman. It subsequently changed hands multiple times, from Salman to Devendra, then to Sonu, and finally to Tariq from Shambhura village in Pulwama.

The Delhi Red Fort blast case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe.

