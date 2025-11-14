Delhi Crime S3, Jolly LLB 3, Jurassic World Rebirth & More Now Streaming

Delhi Crime Season 3: The police procedural crime drama series is back with its latest season on Netflix. Shefali Shah returns as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi along with Huma Qureshi, playing the main antagonist this time. The third season is a deep dive into an international human trafficking case. (Image: Instagram)

Jolly LLB 3: The third installment in the Jolly LLB franchise, the legal comedy drama film is about a case involving farmer suicides and land acquisition. Starring Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla, it can be streamed on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

Jurassic World Rebirth: A standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion (2022), the science fiction action film is centred on a covert operations unit, commanded by elite operative Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), who embarks on a high-stakes mission to the remote and mysterious Île Saint Hubert. Tasked with retrieving dinosaur genetic material believed to hold the key to curing heart disease, the team soon finds themselves in a perilous fight for survival. Watch it on JioHotstar. (Image: IMDb)

Nishaanchi: The crime drama film is about a gripping tale of twin brothers (Aaishvary Thackeray in a dual debut) whose paths diverge after a botched bank heist – one becomes a cop, the other a gang leader – leading to a dramatic clash of loyalty and betrayal. You can stream the film on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: IMDb)

Dude: The Tamil romantic comedy film is a tender love story between Agan (Pradeep Ranganathan), a spirited event manager, and his cousin and childhood confidante Kuralarasi (Mamitha Baiju). When Kural confesses her feelings, Agan turns her down, unaware of the depth of her love. It is available to stream on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

Dynamite Kiss: The K-drama centers on Go Da-rim (Ahn Eun-jin), a single woman who pretends to be a married mother to land a job at a baby products company. Her charade draws the attention of her stern and principled team leader, Gong Ji-hyuk (Jang Ki-yong). You can watch it on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

A Quiet Place: Day One: Available to stream on Netflix, the apocalyptic horror film is a prequel to the Quiet Place movies, which depicts the early stages of the invasion by the blind extraterrestrial creatures in New York City. (Image: IMDb)