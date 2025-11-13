Delhi High Court Refuses To Lift Ban On Ravi Mohan’s Film Title Bro Code | Regional Cinema News

Last Updated: November 13, 2025, 19:27 IST

Delhi High Court bars Ravi Mohan Studios from using Bro Code for its film amid trademark dispute with Indospirit Beverages, owners of BRO CODE.

Bro Code is in a legal row.

The Delhi High Court has declined to vacate an interim order restraining actor-producer Ravi Mohan’s production house from using the title Bro Code for its upcoming film. The decision marks a continuing setback for Ravi Mohan Studios, which has been in a legal dispute with Indospirit Beverages Private Limited over trademark rights.

Court Bars Use of Title

In an order first passed on October 14, the Delhi High Court prohibited Ravi Mohan Studios from using, publishing, or promoting the title Bro Code for its film. The injunction came after Indospirit Beverages—owners of the alcoholic beverage brand BRO CODE—filed a trademark infringement suit against the studio.

The court observed that using an identical mark for a film could potentially mislead consumers and weaken the “goodwill” of the beverage brand. Despite Ravi Mohan Studios’ appeal, the court has now refused to lift the stay.

Indospirit’s Trademark Claim

Indospirit Beverages, which launched BroCode in 2015, told the court that its trademark is registered under multiple categories. The company said it has extended its brand beyond beverages by creating digital content such as BroCode Roast on YouTube, launched earlier this year, and a music video titled BroCode: Onam Ulsavam Song, both of which have received significant online traction.

The beverage company claimed it discovered in September 2025 that Ravi Mohan Studios was promoting a film with the same name. Despite sending a cease-and-desist notice on October 4 and multiple follow-ups, the studio allegedly continued with its promotional activities. The Delhi High Court has now directed Ravi Mohan Studios to file a response within four weeks, with the next hearing scheduled for December 23, 2025.

Contempt Plea and Ongoing Legal Battle

Indospirit has also filed a contempt petition against Ravi Mohan for allegedly disregarding the court’s previous order issued in October.

This Delhi High Court ruling comes just days after Ravi Mohan Studios received interim protection from the Madras High Court in a related dispute. The southern court had temporarily barred Indospirit from issuing infringement threats against the production team and granted a three-week interim relief, allowing the studio to continue its work pending further notice.

Ravi Mohan’s Upcoming Films

Ravi Mohan, last seen opposite Nithya Menen in Kadhalika Neramillai, is set to make his directorial debut with An Ordinary Man, starring Yogi Babu. He is also producing and playing the lead in Bro Code, directed by Karthik Yogi, featuring SJ Suryah, Arjun Ashokan, Upendra, Shraddha Srinath, Gouri Priya, Malavika Manoj, and Aishwarya Raj. Both films are backed by his banner, Ravi Mohan Studios.

