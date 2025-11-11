Delhi Red Fort Blast Rajkummar Rao Reacts as NIA Probes Terror Links | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 11, 2025, 23:46 IST

Rajkummar Rao mourns lives lost in Delhi blast.

Rajkummar Rao expressed deep heartbreak and shock following the tragic Delhi bomb blast that claimed 13 lives. Taking to social media, the acclaimed actor described the incident as “truly horrifying,” reflecting the nation’s grief over yet another act of senseless violence.

Rajkummar Rao reshared a post about the Delhi blast and added a heartbroken emoji to it. He shared another post that read, “Feeling truly horrified after seeing videos emerging from the Red Fort blast in Delhi. Nobody deserves to die like this. Nobody deserved to have their life snatched away so suddenly. Let us please avoid speculation. This isn’t the time for conspiracy theories or any assumptions.”

Delhi Government Announces Compensation for Victims

In response to the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced an ex gratia package for the victims’ families. Families of those who lost their lives will receive ₹10 lakh, while individuals who sustained permanent disabilities or serious injuries will be provided ₹5 lakh each.

CM Gupta stated on X, “In this hour of difficulty, the Government of Delhi extends its deepest condolences to all those families who have lost their loved ones and to those who have been injured in this incident.”

About Delhi car blast

A deadly blast shook Delhi on Monday evening when a Haryana-registered car parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring several others.

In response to the incident, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered heightened security measures across major cities in India. The investigation has since uncovered possible terror links to Jammu and Kashmir.

Three doctors — Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather from Qazigund, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganai from Pulwama, and Dr. Shaheen Saeed — have been arrested in connection with the Kashmir-Faridabad-Delhi terror network. Additionally, two others, Tariq Ahmed Dar from Samboora (Pulwama) and a man identified as Umar alias Amir, have been detained in Kashmir. Tariq reportedly told investigators that he had handed over the car to Amir.

Officials have traced the car’s ownership history to Pulwama, indicating a possible terror connection. According to CNN-News18 sources, the vehicle was originally registered in Gurugram under the number HR26 and was first owned by Mohammad Salman. It subsequently changed hands multiple times — from Salman to Devendra, then to Sonu, and finally to Tariq from Shambhura village in Pulwama.

The Delhi Red Fort blast case has now been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a thorough probe.

