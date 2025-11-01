Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: ‘I Am Not Getting Any Younger’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 01, 2025, 16:41 IST

Demi Lovato revealed that she is thinking about having kids soon after marrying singer Jutes in May.

Demi Lovato expressed her wish to embrace motherhood. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Demi Lovato admitted she plans to grow her family in the near future. The singer, who tied the knot with singer Jutes in May, revealed that she is already thinking about having kids. It was during the ongoing promotion of her newly released album, It’s Not That Deep, that she talked about her family planning.

In a candid interview, Demi Lovato opened up about her relationship with singer Jutes and revealed that the duo is hoping to have kids very soon. The singer said she understands the biological clock and that her age isn’t going to reverse. “I just got married. I’m thinking about kids, you know,” Lovato told Apple Music.

Demi Lovato On Wanting To Have Kids For A Long Time

The Cool for the Summer crooner also discussed other debatable topics related to embracing motherhood. “I think about, well, do I want to keep making music, and do I want to keep touring, or do I feel like I’m not getting any younger? I think about it all the time. I’m such a fluid person that I’m just going to take it as it comes,” she noted.

She added, “Unfortunately, for people who are able to get pregnant, there’s a clock that ticks, and I think about that a lot. But then one could argue there’s adoption, and there are other alternative options for that. It’s okay. When are you going to make that decision to actually step aside?”

Demi Lovato Reveals Balancing Between Music And Motherhood

Lovato continued, “When am I going to realise I put enough energy into this? And I think music will always be here for me as a creative outlet.”

While music has always been her first love child, Lovato mentioned. “I don’t think I ever want to be like writing off music forever. I don’t think that’s something that I would do. I think even if I were a mom, I’d still want to make music.”

When Demi Lovato Expressed Her Motherhood Plans With Max Erich

In March 2021, the singer had opened up about her desire to start a family with ex Max Ehrich. It was during an episode of the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience that the Camp Rock star revealed whether she wants to have children of her own. She stated, “I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything,” adding, “I don’t know, I was engaged to a man last year. I totally thought that I’d be married, maybe pregnant, by now. And that’s not the case … I know that my life is not going according to my plan.”

She further shared, “Life doesn’t go according to any plan. So, I could sit here and say, ‘Yes, I would love to have children.’ But I don’t know, because that might change next week. I think at this moment, I want to adopt, for sure.”

It’s Not That Deep was released on October 24. Earlier this week, she announced a 2026 tour to further promote the album.

Yatamanyu Narain Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun…Read More Yatamanyu Narain is a Sub-Editor at News18.com with a passion for all things entertainment. Whether he’s breaking the latest Bollywood news or chatting with rising stars in the OTT world, he’s always on the hun… Read More

First Published: November 01, 2025, 16:39 IST

News movies hollywood Demi Lovato Is Already Planning For Kids With Jutes: ‘I Am Not Getting Any Younger’