Desperate For Work, He Moved To Another Country, Earned Moniker ‘Bangladesh Ka Shah Rukh Khan’

Bollywood is full of unpredictable stories. While few actors find instant success, others face significant downfall, but they rise with their hard work, determination and acting skills.

This actor was once among Bollywood’s most promising stars. He was an outsider who became a leading man, delivering major hits and winning hearts across India.

But after a successful career in the 1980s and early 1990s, opportunities began to dwindle. He started taking up character roles, but that didn’t work for a long time.

Still guessing? It’s Chunky Panday. Known for his charm, comic timing and memorable onscreen presence.

He made his debut in the multi-starrer 1987 film Aag Hi Aag alongside Neelam Kothari. He then delivered several hits like Paap Ki Duniya (1988) and Aankhen, securing his spot in the industry.

But by the early ’90s, lead roles dried up. The rise of Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgan impacted his stardom.

In a chat with Ananya Panday for We Are Yuvaa, Chunky recalled hustling to earn a living, describing it like “musical chairs, when the music stopped, I had no chair to sit on.” The last film he got was Teesra Kaun, and it completely dried up after that.

With no work for six months after Aankhen, he accepted a film offer from Bangladesh, and everything changed.

His first Bangladeshi film became the biggest blockbuster in the country. Between 1995 and 1997, he portrayed lead heroes in six films and quickly rose to prominence as one of the nation’s top stars. Fans even started calling him the ‘Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh.’

But he didn’t stop there. Chunky ran an events company, dealt in land, bought properties, and took on every opportunity for five years until he got married in 1998. “I just kept my ego aside, and I said I needed to survive, and so I did all these things, but I learnt a lot in that process. “So I’ve been through flat broke, I mean,” he said.

After marrying Bhavna, he even took her to Bangladesh for their honeymoon. She suggested that while he should remember that people in the country love him immensely, he should never forget his roots.

“When I came back, I learnt the value of success and learnt to cherish it. I had a game plan in mind, which was not there in the beginning. Maybe I was too young. There is a tendency to blame people, but you shouldn’t. You are the creator of your success and failure,” Chunky revealed.

Chunky returned with a clearer vision. He received his first offer in the restroom of a five-star hotel. And from the 2000s, he started playing supporting roles and paved the way for a strong second innings.