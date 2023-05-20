শনিবার , ২০ মে ২০২৩ | ৬ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS As Troll Calls Her Marriage ‘LOVE JIHAD’, Says ‘Mere Pati…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২০, ২০২৩ ১:০৯ অপরাহ্ণ
devoleena and husband


Devoleena Bhattacharjee often gives befitting reply to trolls who attack her marriage. (Photo: Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee often gives befitting reply to trolls who attack her marriage. (Photo: Instagram)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married Shahnawaz Shaikh in December last year. Since then, she is often targeted on social media for marrying outside her religion.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly reacted to a social media user who called her marriage with Shahnawaz Shaikh ‘love jihad’. The troll had asked if the former Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was also invited for the free screening of The Kerala Story recently held for girls in Haridwar, indirectly mentioning that she is married to a Muslim man.

Reacting to the same, Devoleena revealed that she has already watch the Adah Sharma starrer and called her husband a ‘true Indian muslim’. “Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi.TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya? Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Devoleena Bhattacharjee has given a befitting reply to troll for attacking her marriage. In December 2022 too, Devoleena lashed out at a user who had asked (in a now-deleted Tweet) if her children will be Hindus or Muslims. “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun? #toxic,” Devoleena had written.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular name in the showbiz world. She left everyone surprised in December last year when she announced her wedding. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance.

Announcing her wedding on social media, Devoleena had written, , “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️”

chirag
Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal, Sub Editor at News18, covers Bollywood, television and K-pop group BTS. Apart from digging deep into the world of television and BollywRead More





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm cgandabaj coure
ফেরিওয়ালার কাছ থেকে চাঁদাবাজি: চসিক কাউন্সিলরের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1684566790 photo
IPL 2023: Yashasvi Jaiswal sets most runs record by an uncapped player in single season | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
1 72
ভাতের সঙ্গে অতিরিক্ত এটি খেলেই হতে পারে মৃত্যু, সতর্ক না হলেই চরম বিপদ|do you know eating too much salt can be cause of death – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
devoleena and husband
Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS As Troll Calls Her Marriage ‘LOVE JIHAD’, Says ‘Mere Pati…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Dharsok Palatok

শার্শায় ৯ দিনেও পুলিশ গ্রেফতার করতে পারেনি ধর্ষককে – Corporate Sangbad

 workout

5 Strength Training Exercises to Promote Longevity, and Build Up Strength

 1626463472 ravi kishan bhojpuri movie

Top 5 Bhojpuri Songs of the Multi-talented Actor

 wm sylhet board

সিলেট বোর্ডের ইতিহাসে সর্বোচ্চ জিপিএ-৫

 IMG 20220703 WA0011

বাংলাদেশ এখন মেধা রপ্তানির দেশ

 dhanush alia

Vijay, Samantha Top Most Popular Film Stars Lists, Dhanush Attends The Gray Man Premiere in a Veshti

 katrina kaif rakul preet singh and jackky bhagnani

Katrina Kaif Calls Vicky Kaushal ‘Pure Talent;’ Paps Congratulate Rakul Preet Singh on Relationship With Jackky Bhagnani

 wm Ugc logo

উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা চায় ইউজিসি

 wm Golam gazi iftar

শেখ হাসিনার সরকার যথেষ্ট সফল: বস্ত্র ও পাটমন্ত্রী

 received 2932764453676265

লকডাউনের দ্বিতীয় দিনেও টাইগার পাস চেক পোস্টে সিএমপি’র তল্লাশী অভিযান