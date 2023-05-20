Devoleena Bhattacharjee REACTS As Troll Calls Her Marriage ‘LOVE JIHAD’, Says ‘Mere Pati…’

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has strongly reacted to a social media user who called her marriage with Shahnawaz Shaikh ‘love jihad’. The troll had asked if the former Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress was also invited for the free screening of The Kerala Story recently held for girls in Haridwar, indirectly mentioning that she is married to a Muslim man.

Reacting to the same, Devoleena revealed that she has already watch the Adah Sharma starrer and called her husband a ‘true Indian muslim’. “Arey Khan saab mujhe bulaane ko zaroorat nahi padhi.Main aur mere husband pehle hi dekh kar agaye the The Kerela Story aur bohot hi acchi lagi hum dono ko hi.TRUE INDIAN MUSLIM naam suna hai kya? Mere pati unme se hi hai jo galat ko galat kehne ki taqat aur himmat dono rakhte hai,” she wrote.

This is not the first time Devoleena Bhattacharjee has given a befitting reply to troll for attacking her marriage. In December 2022 too, Devoleena lashed out at a user who had asked (in a now-deleted Tweet) if her children will be Hindus or Muslims. “Whether my babies will be hindu or muslims aap kaun? Aur itni jab apko baccho ko lekar chinta ho hi rahi hai bohot saare anaath ashrams hai, jaaiye adopt kijiye aur apne hisaab se dharm or naam decide kijiye. Mera pati, mera baccha , mera dharm , mere rules. Aap kaun? #toxic,” Devoleena had written.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is a popular name in the showbiz world. She left everyone surprised in December last year when she announced her wedding. Reportedly, it was a court wedding in Lonavala with only close friends in attendance.

Announcing her wedding on social media, Devoleena had written, , “CHIRAAG LEKAR BHI DHOONDTI TOH TUJH JAISA NAHI MILTA. You are the answer of my pain & prayers. I LOVE YOU SHONU ❤️ Lots of love to you all. Keep us in your prayers & bless us. THE MYSTERIOUS MAN urff The Famous #SHONU AND TUM SAB K JIJA. ❤️”