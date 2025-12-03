Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection

Dhanush, a celebrated star in Tamil cinema, made his Hindi debut with Raanjhanaa (2013), directed by Anand L. Rai. The film, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, was a sleeper hit that earned around ₹60 crore net in India, praised for its raw storytelling and Dhanush’s powerful performance. Despite being a non-mainstream actor in Bollywood at the time, Raanjhanaa gave him credibility and a loyal Hindi-speaking fan base. (Image: IMDb)

Fast forward to 2025, Dhanush reunited with director Anand L. Rai for Tere Ishq Mein, alongside Kriti Sanon. The film opened strongly, with advance bookings and word-of-mouth driving weekday collections. Within five days, it had already crossed the lifetime box office of Raanjhanaa, racing toward the coveted ₹100 crore net mark in India. (Image: IMDb)

Trade experts predicted this outcome even before release, citing the film’s buzz, strong trailer reception, and cross-market appeal. With its intense love story and mainstream positioning, Tere Ishq Mein has become Dhanush’s highest-grossing Hindi film to date. (Image: IMDb)

Dhanush has been seen in a couple of Hindi films in the past few years. In 2015, Dhanush co-starred with Amitabh Bachchan in Shamitabh, directed by R. Balki. A unique story about voice and identity, it eared praise for the performances but underperformed at the box office. It reinforced Dhanush’s versatility, though commercial success was limited. (Image: IMDb)

Again, in 2021, Dhanush was seen in Anand L. Rai’s Atrangi Re (an OTT release), co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. Dhanush’s performance was widely appreciated, earning him critical acclaim in the digital space. (Image: IMDb)

Tere Ishq Mein has cemented his status as a pan-Indian star with box office clout in Bollywood. (Image: Imdb)