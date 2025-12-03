বুধবার, ০৩ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৪৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News At just 3 years old, Sarvagya Kushwaha becomes world’s youngest FIDE-rated chess player | Chess News Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ১৯ দেশে অভিবাসন কার্যক্রম সম্পূর্ণ বন্ধের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের ঢামেকে ফার্মাসিস্ট ও মেডিকেল টেকনোলজিস্টদের অর্ধদিবস কর্মবিরতি ‘Open-door hospitality & hookah hangouts’: Ex-CSK star reveals MS Dhoni’s unique bonding culture | Cricket News BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them | Television News ‘Not letting it get to us’: Ben Stokes hits back at Aussie media frenzy, says England prefer this to ‘miserable, freezing’ home | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখে এসে ফেসবুকে যা লিখলেন জামায়াতের আমির
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১১ সময় দেখুন
Dhanush’s First ₹100 Crore Hindi Blockbuster? Surpasses Raanjhanaa’s Lifetime Collection




Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

বিডি থাই অ্যালুমিনিয়ামের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Ez-Ez Out: Diljit Dosanjh, Hanumankind Bring High-Energy Vibes For Ranveer Singh Starrer | Bollywood News

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ১৯ দেশে অভিবাসন কার্যক্রম সম্পূর্ণ বন্ধের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের ১৯ দেশে অভিবাসন কার্যক্রম সম্পূর্ণ বন্ধের ঘোষণা ট্রাম্পের

BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them | Television News

BFFs Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik Enjoy Family Trip In Goa, Abhinav Shukla And Rocky Jaiswal Join Them | Television News

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখে এসে ফেসবুকে যা লিখলেন জামায়াতের আমির

খালেদা জিয়াকে দেখে এসে ফেসবুকে যা লিখলেন জামায়াতের আমির

Full House Star Dave Coulier Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer Just 7 Months After Lymphoma Recovery | Hollywood News

Full House Star Dave Coulier Diagnosed With Tongue Cancer Just 7 Months After Lymphoma Recovery | Hollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST