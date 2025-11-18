Dhanush’s Manager Accused Of Casting Couch By Actor Manya Anand; Latter Makes Shocking Claims | Tamil Cinema News

Last Updated: November 18, 2025, 10:14 IST

A man named Sreyas, who is said to be associated with Tamil star Dhanush, has been accused of casting couch by television actor Manya Anand. In a recent interview, Manya claimed that Shreyas is Dhanush’s manager and accused him of asking her for “adjustment” for a long time now. She claimed that the manager not only invited her to participate in a new film project linked to Dhanush but also made a few objectionable requests.

“There is commitment (adjustment),” Shreyas told Manya, as claimed by the latter. To this, she asked, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” Manya also stated that even though she made it clear that she does not want to indulge in any such offers, Sreyas continued to force her. “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?” he reportedly asked her.

Not just this, Manya also claimed that Shreyas also sent her the location details of Dhanush’s production house, Wunderbar Films, and asked her to meet.

She also shared that he had also sent scripts to her, which she did not read. “I did not read it. I am not doing the film. We’re artists. We are doing some other work. You take work from us but don’t expect something else in return. If we comply with your demands, then we’d be named something else. I think it’d be better if people recognised this pattern and sorted it out,” she said, as quoted by India Today.

However, it should be noted that neither Dhanush nor Shreyas has reacted to the claims as of now.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently gearing up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. Directed by Aanand L Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma and Neeraj Yadav, Tere Ishk Mein is an AR Rahman musical with lyrics by Irshad Kamil. The film marks Dhanush and Aanand L Rai’s second collaboration after Raanjhanaa. The filmmaker recently shared, “After our last film, there were emotions we never fully let go of. Dhanush and I kept revisiting that space — what happens to love when innocence fades, when time changes people. Tere Ishk Mein grew from that unfinished thought.”

Tere Ishk Mein will hit theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on November 28, 2025.

