Dhanush's Manager Breaks Silence On Casting Couch Allegations: 'Fake And Baseless' | Tamil Cinema News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Actress Manya Anand also issued a video statement and claimed that her quotes are being taken out of context.

Shreyas reacts to casting couch allegations.

Dhanush’s manager Shreyas has finally broken his silence on the casting couch allegations by television actor Manya Anand. Recently, the manager took to his X handle and issued a statement, claiming the contact number used to ask for ‘commitment’ from the actress was not his. He claimed that an imposter messaged Anand and went on to call her casting couch allegations ‘fake and baseless’.

“As I’ve already stated on 31st January 2024 and again on 19th February 2025 across my official social media platforms, I would like to reiterate that any casting calls, messages, or offers made under my name or under Wunderbar Films Pvt Ltd are completely fake and baseless,” the statement read.

Manya Anand Also Clarifies Her Claims

Besides this, Manya Anand also issued a video statement and claimed that her quotes are being taken out of context. “Recently, a video from an interview of mine accusing casting couch has gone viral, saying that Manya Anand accuses Dhanush’s manager. I recently gave an interview to Cineulagam, stating that there’s some fake person, and that I am not aware of whether it’s fake or not, who called me to talk about Dhanush’s movie. I made it very clear that I did not know if it was fake or true,” she said,

“It was telecast as I meant, that Dhanush sir’s name is being misused. The footage I provided was an awareness video, but it is now being misused. The awareness video has now turned into an accusation video. I feel devastated that people are using my name to defame someone else. YouTube channels have been falsely editing videos to increase their views,” the actress added.

In a recent interview, Manya claimed that Shreyas is Dhanush’s manager and accused him of asking her for “adjustment” for a long time now. She claimed that the manager not only invited her to participate in a new film project linked to Dhanush but also made a few objectionable requests.

“There is commitment (adjustment),” Shreyas told Manya, as claimed by the latter. To this, she asked, “What commitment? Why should I give commitment?” Manya also stated that even though she made it clear that she does not want to indulge in any such offers, Sreyas continued to force her. “You will not comply even if it’s Dhanush sir?” he reportedly asked her.

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com.

November 20, 2025, 12:03 IST

