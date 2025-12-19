‘Dharma Film Kyun Nahi Diya’: Akshay Kumar’s Niece Simar Asks Karan Johar After He Calls Her ‘Gorgeous’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 20, 2025, 04:41 IST

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia playfully teases Karan Johar after he calls her gorgeous while welcoming her to films ahead of Ikkis release.

Karan Johar cheers for Ikkis actors Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia

Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia is already making headlines even before her big-screen debut. The newcomer, who enters Hindi cinema with Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, grabbed attention for her playful exchange with filmmaker Karan Johar after he praised her performance and welcomed her to the movies.

Simar stars alongside Agastya Nanda in Ikkis, which is slated for a January 1, 2026 release. The makers unveiled the final trailer of the film on Friday (December 19), and it received widespread appreciation from the industry. The film holds special significance as it marks veteran actor Dharmendra’s last cinematic outing. Bollywood celebrities, including Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, took to social media to give the biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC a warm shoutout.

Simar Bhatia’s Witty Response To Karan Johar

Among those welcoming Simar was Karan Johar, who shared the final trailer of Ikkis on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “SOLID!!!! Rooting for you Aggy!!!! Welcome to the movies @simarbhatia18…you’re gorgeous!!!”

Simar reshared his post and responded with humour, writing, “Thank you sir. Phir mujhe Dharma ka picture kyun nahin diya?”

Her cheeky remark quickly went viral, with fans praising her confidence and sense of humour. For the unversed, Simar is the daughter of Alka Bhatia, Akshay Kumar’s sister, and has been steadily preparing for her entry into films.

Akshay Kumar’s Emotional Message For His Niece

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note for Simar as she prepared to step into the film industry. He wrote, “Holding you as a tiny baby to now watching you step into the world of films… life really has come full circle. Simar, I’ve seen you turn from a shy little girl who would hide behind her mom into this confident young woman ready to face the camera like she was born for it. Safar mushkil hai, but knowing you, you’ll walk into it with that same spark, that same honesty, and that same stubborn determination that runs in our family. Hum Bhatias ka funda simple hai: kaam karo, dil se karo, aur phir universe ka magic dekho. I’m so proud of you beta… The world is about to meet Simar Bhatia … but to me you’ve always been a star. Go shine! Jai Mahadev.”

Simar responded emotionally in the comments, writing, “I will never be able fully express what your support and love mean to me. You always said, “Maa teri ek hai, par main do-do maavan de barabar haan,” and that’s exactly how you’ve loved me. Everything strong in me comes from the safety you gave me. Thank you, MA MA. I love you more than words can ever say.”

