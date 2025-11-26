বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
KL Rahul’s epic fail gets brutally recreated by Anil Kumble in viral moment – Watch | Cricket News Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’ | Bollywood News South Africa add insult to injury with ‘grovel’ remark, dominate India in Guwahati | Cricket News Estevão’s solo brilliance lifts Chelsea to dominant win over 10-man Barcelona | Football News IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja says series loss against South Africa ‘won’t affect’ | Cricket News টাঙ্গাইল বিএনপির ৬ নেতার পদত্যাগ ‘This is what happens when you try to boss around’: Virat Kohli’s brother takes veiled jibe at Team India management? Deletes post later | Cricket News With Ahmedabad set to be announced 2030 Commonwealth Games hosts, grand celebrations planned | More sports News অগ্রণী ব্যাংকের লকারে শেখ হাসিনার ৮৩৩ ভরি সোনা 7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Farmhouses Near Mumbai
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ২৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Sriram Raghavan reveals how Dharmendra changed his Johnny Gaddaar death scene on set, saying the original version wouldn’t suit his character.

Dharmendra in Johnny Gaddaar, where he reshaped a key scene.

Dharmendra in Johnny Gaddaar, where he reshaped a key scene.

As fans continue revisiting Dharmendra’s long list of unforgettable performances, one story from Johnny Gaddaar has resurfaced — a story that perfectly captures his clarity, instinct and authority. Director Sriram Raghavan once revealed that the late actor wasn’t entirely convinced about how his character was supposed to die in the film, and ended up changing the scene on the spot.

The scene that didn’t sit right with Dharmendra

The interval moment in Johnny Gaddaar — where Dharmendra’s character is killed by Neil Nitin Mukesh — originally involved a stabbing. But on shoot day, Dharmendra spotted the prop knife in Sriram Raghavan’s hand and immediately questioned it.

Sriram recalled, “On the day of the shoot, I was sitting with the knife. Dharam Ji saw me and asked, ‘What was that?’ I told him, ‘This is the knife with which Neil was to stab him.’ So he asked me if he could have a look.”

After examining it, Dharmendra made a point no one on set could argue with. He said, “This is fine. I’ll die with this, but it will take me 15-20 minutes to die, and in that time span, I’ll kill him. Because I’m Dharmendra, so I’ll kill him before that.”

Sriram said he walked straight to his DOP, repeated the line, and the cinematographer agreed that the stabbing simply wouldn’t look convincing. The team paused filming for half an hour, sourced a gun, and changed the scene. That version is what made it to the final cut — and is now regarded as one of the film’s sharpest moments.

His final film carries a tribute

Dharmendra’s last film was also with Sriram Raghavan — the upcoming Ikkis, releasing next month. Co-writer Pooja Ladha Surti told SCREEN that the team plans to honour him in their own way. “Yes, I am sure Sriram and Dinoo will do that. His final performance will speak more than any tribute from us, I feel.”

Dharmendra death

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most cherished and enduring stars, passed away at the age of 89, on November 24. Dharmendra had been receiving medical care at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to prolonged illness. Doctors had been monitoring him daily, and although his condition had briefly improved after his discharge, he eventually succumbed to his illness.

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring…Read More

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

First Published:

November 26, 2025, 08:09 IST

News movies bollywood Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
টাঙ্গাইল বিএনপির ৬ নেতার পদত্যাগ

টাঙ্গাইল বিএনপির ৬ নেতার পদত্যাগ

অগ্রণী ব্যাংকের লকারে শেখ হাসিনার ৮৩৩ ভরি সোনা

অগ্রণী ব্যাংকের লকারে শেখ হাসিনার ৮৩৩ ভরি সোনা

7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Farmhouses Near Mumbai

7 Bollywood Actors Who Own Farmhouses Near Mumbai

দেশকে গণতান্ত্রিক রাষ্ট্রে রূপান্তর করাই বিএনপির লক্ষ্য: ইশরাক

দেশকে গণতান্ত্রিক রাষ্ট্রে রূপান্তর করাই বিএনপির লক্ষ্য: ইশরাক

জামায়াত আমিরের সঙ্গে কসোভোর সাবেক হেলথ মিনিস্টারের সাক্ষাৎ

জামায়াত আমিরের সঙ্গে কসোভোর সাবেক হেলথ মিনিস্টারের সাক্ষাৎ

শাহজাহান চৌধুরীকে জামায়াতের শোকজ নোটিশ

শাহজাহান চৌধুরীকে জামায়াতের শোকজ নোটিশ

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST