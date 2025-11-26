Dharmendra Changed His Johnny Gaddaar Death Scene On Set: ‘It’ll Take Me 15 Minutes To Die With This…’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 26, 2025, 08:09 IST

Sriram Raghavan reveals how Dharmendra changed his Johnny Gaddaar death scene on set, saying the original version wouldn’t suit his character.

Dharmendra in Johnny Gaddaar, where he reshaped a key scene.

As fans continue revisiting Dharmendra’s long list of unforgettable performances, one story from Johnny Gaddaar has resurfaced — a story that perfectly captures his clarity, instinct and authority. Director Sriram Raghavan once revealed that the late actor wasn’t entirely convinced about how his character was supposed to die in the film, and ended up changing the scene on the spot.

The scene that didn’t sit right with Dharmendra

The interval moment in Johnny Gaddaar — where Dharmendra’s character is killed by Neil Nitin Mukesh — originally involved a stabbing. But on shoot day, Dharmendra spotted the prop knife in Sriram Raghavan’s hand and immediately questioned it.

Sriram recalled, “On the day of the shoot, I was sitting with the knife. Dharam Ji saw me and asked, ‘What was that?’ I told him, ‘This is the knife with which Neil was to stab him.’ So he asked me if he could have a look.”

After examining it, Dharmendra made a point no one on set could argue with. He said, “This is fine. I’ll die with this, but it will take me 15-20 minutes to die, and in that time span, I’ll kill him. Because I’m Dharmendra, so I’ll kill him before that.”

Sriram said he walked straight to his DOP, repeated the line, and the cinematographer agreed that the stabbing simply wouldn’t look convincing. The team paused filming for half an hour, sourced a gun, and changed the scene. That version is what made it to the final cut — and is now regarded as one of the film’s sharpest moments.

His final film carries a tribute

Dharmendra’s last film was also with Sriram Raghavan — the upcoming Ikkis, releasing next month. Co-writer Pooja Ladha Surti told SCREEN that the team plans to honour him in their own way. “Yes, I am sure Sriram and Dinoo will do that. His final performance will speak more than any tribute from us, I feel.”

Veteran actor Dharmendra, one of Indian cinema’s most cherished and enduring stars, passed away at the age of 89, on November 24. Dharmendra had been receiving medical care at home after being discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where he had been admitted due to prolonged illness. Doctors had been monitoring him daily, and although his condition had briefly improved after his discharge, he eventually succumbed to his illness.

