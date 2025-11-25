মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
'Virat, Sachin used to bat at 4': Ex India wicketkeeper slams Dhruv Jurel after Guwahati duck | Cricket News Dharmendra Didn't Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: 'It Took A Long Time To Convince Him' | Bollywood News 'দীর্ঘমেয়াদি সিদ্ধান্ত গ্রহণ অন্তর্বর্তী নয়, নির্বাচিত সরকারের অধিকার' Farah Khan Made Manish Malhotra 'Angry' During Kareena Kapoor's Fevicol Se Shoot: 'He Didn't Pick Up My Call' | Bollywood News Jhajjar's new arrow of hope: How PUBG lover Rahul Pawariya used a makeshift archery range to win medals for India | More sports News Why is Gautam Gambhir reluctant to use Test specialists? India on the verge of another home series defeat | Cricket News 'Makes no sense!' Ravi Shastri tears into Gautam Gambhir's India over selection chaos after Guwahati collapse | Cricket News বোরকা পরে সিনেটে উপস্থিত অস্ট্রেলিয়ার নেত্রী, অধিবেশন স্থগিত বাংলাদেশের জন্য ১ লাখ টন চাল কিনছে পাকিস্তান Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away; Smriti Mandhana And Palash Muchhal's Wedding Postponed | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ২৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dharmendra Didn’t Want Daughter Esha Deol To Act In Films: ‘It Took A Long Time To Convince Him’ | Bollywood News


Esha Deol reveals Dharmendra wanted her to marry young, not join films, but Hema Malini inspired her. She debuted in Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and starred in Tumko Meri Kasam.

Dharmendra passed away on November 24.

Bollywood actor Esha Deol, who is the daughter of stars Dharmendra and Hema Malini, once said that her father was not keen on her joining films and wanted her to get married instead.

“He didn’t want me to enter films. He was rightfully orthodox because he was a Punjabi, so he wanted me to get married and settle down at 18 because that was his conditioning, he’s coming from there,” said Deol to Hauterrfly in 2024.

The actor, who won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe”, said the women in his family are brought up that way but seeing her mom on screen made her want to do something along those lines.

“The women in his family are brought up that way. But my upbringing was very different in my house, seeing my mom act in films and her dance gave me direction. It was ingrained inside me that I wanted to do something,” she said.

Deol said it was hard to get her father on board. “It took a long time to convince him, it was not easy, but today is a different story,” she said.

Esha and Dharmendra worked together in 2011 film “Tell Me KKhuda”, directed by Hema Malini. The film also featured late stars Vinod Khanna and Rishi Kapoor and Farooq Sheikh.

Adding she “wasn’t prepared” for the comparisons between her and her mother that followed and said she recalls “feeling uncomfortable”.

Known for her roles in films such as “No Entry”, “Shaadi No. 1″ and “Kill Them Young”, Deol was most recently seen in the 2025 film “Tumko Meri Kasam” alongside Anupam Kher and Adah Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment world, bring… Read More

November 25, 2025, 08:41 IST

