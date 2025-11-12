Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 12, 2025, 08:54 IST

Dharmendra, aged 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital and will continue treatment at home under his family’s care.

Dharmendra has been discharged.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at around 6:30 am. Doctors have confirmed that his family, including sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, chose to continue his care at home.

The 89-year-old, who had been admitted multiple times over the past few weeks, will continue his treatment at home under the care of his family now. “Dharmendra ji was discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him treatment at home,” Dr. Pratit Samdani told PTI.

Meanwhile, an official statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time. We appreciate everyone’s love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you.”

Bobby Deol was also seen leaving the hospital today morning around 6.30.

The 89-year-old has been in and out of hospital for weeks. The news follows the circulation of several videos on social media showing an ambulance arriving at and leaving Dharmendra’s residence.

Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai three days ago after experiencing breathing difficulties. Reports began circulating online that he had been placed on ventilator support, with some media outlets even prematurely announcing his death.

However, his daughter, Esha Deol took to social media to deny these rumours, writing: “The media seems to be in over‑drive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy.” Meanwhile his wife Hema Malini described the circulation of death reports as “unforgivable” and criticised irresponsible channels for spreading news about a person “who is responding to treatment and is recovering.”

Sunny Deol’s team had also issued a statement, sharing Dharmendra’s health update. They revealed that Dharmendra is responding to treatment and is recovering. “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment , let’s all pray for his good health and long life,” read the statement.

Several reports on the Internet suggested that the 89-year-old actor had been moved to the intensive care unit and placed on ventilator support. However, Sunny Deol’s team put the rumours to rest by sharing a statement on Monday that read, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy. Team Sunny Deol.”

Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda and others went to the hospital to visit Dharmendra.

First Published: November 12, 2025, 08:28 IST

News movies bollywood Dharmendra Discharged From Breach Candy Hospital After 3 Days, To Undergo Treatment At Home