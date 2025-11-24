Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Amitabh, Aamir Arrive At Pawan Hans Crematorium After Ambulance Reaches From Legend’s Home

Dharmendra Health News LIVE Updates: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra’s health has become a matter of nationwide concern after an ambulance was seen leaving his Juhu bungalow in Mumbai on Thursday. The 89-year-old star, regarded as the ‘He-Man of Indian cinema’, has reportedly been in critical condition for the past several hours. However, there has been no official confirmation of his passing, and the family is yet to issue a formal medical update.

Visuals from outside Dharmendra’s home show son Sunny Deol arriving looking visibly distraught. Esha Deol was also seen entering the residence soon after, heading straight inside without addressing the waiting media. Hema Malini is also believed to be present with the family as they await further details from doctors.

Fans have gathered outside the premises, anxiously seeking authentic information amid circulating unverified reports and social media claims about the veteran actor’s condition. Dharmendra, who was recently discharged from Breach Candy Hospital following treatment for breathlessness, had reportedly been recovering at home. However, sources suggest his condition deteriorated on Thursday morning, prompting emergency medical intervention.

Amid swirling rumours, security has been beefed up at Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Video footage from the spot shows police and private security staff deployed across the premises. While the reason for the heightened presence is not yet officially known, it has added to the growing anxiety among fans and the film industry.

This situation comes shortly after Dharmendra’s family had expressed frustration earlier this month when false death rumours had begun circulating online. His children Sunny and Esha had urged the public not to spread unverified news.

Dharmendra remains one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic and beloved stars, remembered for unforgettable performances in films such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dream Girl, Dharam Veer and Mera Gaon Mera Desh. His countless admirers across the world are now holding their breath for encouraging news from the Deol household.

Stay tuned for ongoing LIVE updates on Dharmendra’s health.