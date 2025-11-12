Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Bobby And Sunny Deol Bring Veteran Actor Home, Bollywood Events Cancelled

Dharmendra Health Updates Today LIVE: Veteran actor Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning, Sunny Deol’s team said in an official statement. The 89-year-old star, who had been under treatment for the past few days, will continue his recovery at home. Earlier, his daughter Esha Deol assured fans that her father was stable, dismissing false reports about his health. “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy,” she wrote on social media.

Her clarification came shortly after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar mistakenly shared condolence messages online, fuelling confusion about the actor’s health.

Hema Malini Condemns ‘False News’ About Dharmendra’s Death

Dharmendra’s wife and veteran actress Hema Malini has also strongly criticised the circulation of fake news about his passing. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she expressed her disappointment at the “irresponsible behaviour” of certain media outlets. “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” she posted.

Sources close to the Deol family have shared that Dharmendra was admitted last month for a routine health check-up and continues to remain under observation. His team has requested fans to keep him in their prayers as he recovers.

Bollywood Rallies Around The Veteran Star

Dharmendra’s health scare has prompted a wave of concern and support from the film industry. On Monday night, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by Aryan Khan, visited the veteran star at the hospital. On Tuesday, Aamir Khan was also spotted arriving to check on him.

With a career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra remains one of Indian cinema’s most beloved figures. From Sholay and Chupke Chupke to Satyakam and Phool Aur Patthar, his body of work has defined generations of moviegoers.

Known for his magnetic screen presence, effortless humour, and emotional depth, Dharmendra continues to be admired both as a performer and as a person. He also briefly served as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner (2004–2009) before stepping away from politics.

Stay tuned for live updates on Dharmendra’s health and messages of support from Bollywood.