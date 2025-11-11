Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Hospital; Hema Malini Slams ‘False’ Death Reports

Dharmendra Health News LIVE Updates:: Veteran actor Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have dismissed reports claiming that he had passed away. Taking to her social media account, Esha clarified that the actor is stable and urged people not to circulate misinformation. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have arrived at the Breach Candy hospital to be by their father’s side as the veteran actor continues to recover.

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his son Aryan Khan, were among the many celebrities who visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday night. The 89-year-old actor has been admitted since November 1, leading to an outpouring of concern and prayers from fans and members of the industry.

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra defined the quintessential Bollywood hero. His work in classics such as Sholay, Deewaar, Anupama, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar earned him admiration across generations. Known for his magnetic screen presence, romantic charm, emotional depth, and effortless comic timing, Dharmendra was celebrated not only as a star, but as a warm, affectionate figure within the industry.

Beyond films, Dharmendra also briefly ventured into politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Rajasthan, between 2004 and 2009 as a BJP candidate. Though he later admitted that politics wasn’t his true calling, his popularity remained unwavering.

Stay with us for real-time updates on Dharmendra’s health.