When 15 Retakes Had Dharmendra Yelling At The Director King's Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News স্বাধীন ইন্টারনেট নাকি নিয়ন্ত্রিত নেটওয়ার্ক? বিডি থাই ফুডের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad 'Urgent help needed': Sumit Nagal's visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Hospital; Hema Malini Slams 'False' Death Reports ১৩ নভেম্বর নাভানা সিএনজির পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানের শূন্য আসনের তথ্য চাইল মাউশি তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার নিয়ে সর্বোচ্চ আদালতের রায় ২০ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad IFTDA Issues Statement Slamming Fake News On Dharmendra's Health: 'He Is An Emotion' | Bollywood News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Hospital; Hema Malini Slams ‘False’ Death Reports

  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Hospital; Hema Malini Slams ‘False’ Death Reports


Dharmendra Health News LIVE Updates:: Veteran actor Dharmendra’s wife Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have dismissed reports claiming that he had passed away. Taking to her social media account, Esha clarified that the actor is stable and urged people not to circulate misinformation. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol have arrived at the Breach Candy hospital to be by their father’s side as the veteran actor continues to recover.

ALSO READ | FACT CHECK: Dharmendra, ‘He-Man’ Of Hindi Cinema, Passes Away At 89?

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his son Aryan Khan, were among the many celebrities who visited veteran actor Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Monday night. The 89-year-old actor has been admitted since November 1, leading to an outpouring of concern and prayers from fans and members of the industry.

ALSO READ | Hema Malini Angry, Dismisses Dharmendra’s Death Reports: ‘Extremely Disrespectful’

With a remarkable career spanning over six decades and more than 300 films, Dharmendra defined the quintessential Bollywood hero. His work in classics such as Sholay, Deewaar, Anupama, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar earned him admiration across generations. Known for his magnetic screen presence, romantic charm, emotional depth, and effortless comic timing, Dharmendra was celebrated not only as a star, but as a warm, affectionate figure within the industry.

Beyond films, Dharmendra also briefly ventured into politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Bikaner, Rajasthan, between 2004 and 2009 as a BJP candidate. Though he later admitted that politics wasn’t his true calling, his popularity remained unwavering.

Stay with us for real-time updates on Dharmendra’s health.



When 15 Retakes Had Dharmendra Yelling At The Director

স্বাধীন ইন্টারনেট নাকি নিয়ন্ত্রিত নেটওয়ার্ক?

বিডি থাই ফুডের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

১৩ নভেম্বর নাভানা সিএনজির পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad

তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার নিয়ে সর্বোচ্চ আদালতের রায় ২০ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad

IFTDA Issues Statement Slamming Fake News On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘He Is An Emotion’ | Bollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
