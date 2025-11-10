Dharmendra Health Update: After Hema Malini, Sunny Deol Also Reaches Hospital With Sons | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 10, 2025, 19:01 IST

Sunny Deol has dismissed concerns about Dharmendra’s health and has assured fans that the veteran actor is in stable condition.

Sunny Deol arrives at Breach Candy Hospital. (Photo: Pallav Paliwal)

Dharmendra Health Update: Sunny Deol and his sons were spotted arriving at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently under medical observation. The visit comes amid swirling rumours about the 89-year-old actor’s health, which has sparked widespread concern among fans and well-wishers.

Actor Sunny Deol and his sons, Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol, were seen arriving at the hospital to check on Dharmendra’s health. The actor hid his face as the paps recorded the family. Sunny Deol’s visit comes after Hema Malini was seen arriving at the hospital.

Over the past few days, reports and rumours surrounding Dharmendra’s health have been making headlines. Earlier, when the news came out that he had been admitted to the hospital, reports claimed that doctors had shifted him to the ICU and that he was allegedly on life support. However, Sunny Deol’s team later rubbished the exaggerations.

Earlier today, Sunny Deol dismissed concerns about Dharmendra’s health and said that the senior actor is in stable condition. A statement from his team read, “Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy.”

The actor also told The Times of India, “It’s rumour mongering like always. Sir is getting better. He’s under observation. There’s nothing to worry.” Hema Malini said to the Hindustan Times, “We’re hoping for his speedy recovery.”

The family has maintained that the hospital stay is precautionary, as the actor frequently undergoes health check-ups, ahead of his milestone 90th birthday in December. Hospital sources, too, have reiterated that there is “no cause for concern” and that the veteran star is in good spirits.

This is not the first time the Sholay actor’s routine hospital visits have triggered concern. On October 31, Dharmendra’s team once again clarified to the Hindustan Times that the admission was purely for standard medical tests. “There is absolutely no cause for concern. He is in good health and frequently visits the hospital for regular medical tests. Someone must have spotted him during one such visit, which seems to have sparked unnecessary panic among fans,” the statement read.

For now, the Deol family has urged fans to stay calm and avoid believing unverified health rumours.

First Published: November 10, 2025, 19:01 IST

