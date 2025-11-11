Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol’s Former Husband Bharat Takhtani Reaches Breach Candy Hospital | Bollywood News

মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:২৩ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Last Updated:

Esha Deol’s ex-husband Bharat Takhtani was spotted at Breach Candy Hospital, where veteran actor Dharmendra is admitted. The family says he is stable and recovering.

Dharmendra Health Update: The veteran actor is currently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, where he has been receiving critical care. Since morning, fans of the actor have been praying for He-Man’s speedy recovery, as several rumours about his health have been making headlines. Today, as all the family members of the actor have been visiting him in the hospital, Esha Deol’s former husband, Bharat Takhtani, also reached Breach Candy to check on him.

Visuals of Bharat arriving at Breach Candy Hospital, where the veteran actor has been admitted, have surfaced on social media. The visuals show him ignoring the cameras stationed outside. Since last night, the Deol family has been visiting Dharmendra at the hospital.

Not only the Deol family but superstar Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and even Govinda also visited Dharmendra in the hospital to check on him.

About Dharmendra’s Health

Since last night, there have been several rumours about the actor’s health circulating on social media. Earlier today, reports claimed that the actor had passed away. It was said that the actor, who has been hospitalised since November 1, breathed his last on Monday in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. However, soon after that, Hema Malini and Esha Deol took to their social media handles to rubbish such claims.

On Tuesday morning, Hema Malini took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle and clarified that the actor is “recovering.” “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy,” the actress-turned-politician wrote.

Esha Deol also took to her Instagram handle and issued a statement, saying, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request that everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa’s speedy recovery.”

The last update on the He-Man’s health was given by Sunny Deol’s team. In an official statement, the actor’s team shared, “Sir is recovering and responding to treatment. Let’s all pray for his good health and long life.”

First Published:

November 11, 2025, 19:31 IST

