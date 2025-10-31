শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News FIDE Chess World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh battle in Goa? | Chess News Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News ইবিতে ৩৩ ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীকে বহিষ্কার, ৩০ শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তা বরখাস্ত Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
  • ৬ সময় দেখুন
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Dharmendra is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital, but sources say that there is no cause of concern for fans as the actor is well.

Dharmendra will soon be seen in Ikkis.

Dharmendra will soon be seen in Ikkis.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor sparked concern among fans after they learnt that he had been hospitalised ahead of his 90th birthday. Some reports suggested that the actor has been in the hospital for 4-5 days now. However, others mention that he is only undergoing a routine checkup and is well.

A source close to the family told India Today, “Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about. He is in great spirits and just went for his scheduled tests.” While NDTV’s sources claim that the actor has been in the hospital for nearly five days now, sources close to the actor have confirmed that he is absolutely fine.

“Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there’s nothing to be concerned about,” a source said, as per India TV. Some reports suggest that the actor is under observation and his family is keeping a close tab on his medical reports. There is no cause for concern, as per media reports.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. A video of him walking out of the hospital with a bandaged eye had gone viral. He then told the paps, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. Love you, my audience and my fans.”

The actor is about to turn 90 years old on December 8. He will soon be seen in Ikkis. The upcoming biographical war drama film featuring Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leads, is generating significant anticipation. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, it is set to arrive on the big screens in December this year.

Based on the incredible true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays Arun’s grandfather, who frequently tells stories of valour from his past to a young Arun, who listens in wonder.

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published:

October 31, 2025, 20:02 IST

News movies bollywood Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা

রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা

Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News

Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News

যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল

যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল

বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান

বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান

Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News

Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News

কালিয়াকৈরে অটোরিকশা চালকদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

কালিয়াকৈরে অটোরিকশা চালকদের সঙ্গে মতবিনিময় সভা অনুষ্ঠিত

রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা
রাজশাহীতে উদ্বোধন হলো বইমেলা
Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News
Salman Khan Drops Stylish Photos From Bigg Boss 19 Sets, Fans Call Him The ‘Coolest Host’ On TV | Television News
Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News
Another honour! Jemimah Rodrigues bags special award after being named Player of The Match against Australia | Cricket News
যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল
যা হওয়ার হয়ে গেছে, এখন সমাধান করে নির্বাচনের দিকে চলুন: মির্জা ফখরুল
বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান
বিএনপির প্রতিটি কর্মী রা ১৭ বছর ধরে বলে এসেছে—আমি বিএনপি করি, আমি কারও সঙ্গে আপোষ করি না। বিএনপি কোনো গুপ্ত রাজনীতি করে না: সাইদ খান
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News
Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News
FIDE Chess World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh battle in Goa? | Chess News
FIDE Chess World Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch D Gukesh, Divya Deshmukh battle in Goa? | Chess News
Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News
Abhishek Sharma hails Jemimah Rodrigues, gives India vs South Africa Women’s World Cup final prediction | Cricket News
ইবিতে ৩৩ ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীকে বহিষ্কার, ৩০ শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তা বরখাস্ত
ইবিতে ৩৩ ছাত্রলীগ নেতাকর্মীকে বহিষ্কার, ৩০ শিক্ষক-কর্মকর্তা বরখাস্ত
Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News
Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
আগামীকাল থেকে সচিবালয়ে সিঙ্গেল ইউজ প্লাস্টিক নিষিদ্ধ, দেয়া হবে কাগজের ব্যাগ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
বারইয়ারহাট পৌরসভার দমদমা কবরস্থান সড়কের বেহাল দশা : জনদুর্ভোগে অতিষ্ঠ মানুষ
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
কুতুবদিয়ায় অটোরিকশা উল্টে শিশুর মর্মান্তিক মৃত্যু
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
অর্ধশতাধিক কবি-বাচিকশিল্পীর অংশগ্রহণে সম্পন্ন হলো কবিতা উৎসব
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
সোনার দাম রেকর্ড উচ্চতায়
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাবি শিক্ষকদের নিয়ে অশ্লীল মন্তব্য
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
রাসুল (সঃ) এর আদর্শ ছাড়া আর কোন আদর্শ পৃথিবীতে নাই: মাহমুদুল হাসান চৌধুরী
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
ফিলিপাইনে শক্তিশালী ভূমিকম্পের আঘাত, সুনামির শঙ্কা
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
Rakhi Sawant Jokes Donald Trump Is Her Father: ‘Mere Asli Papa Toh Wahi Hai’ | Watch | Bollywood News
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
ব্র্যাক ব্যাংক ও বিডিওএসএন-এর উদ্যোগে কক্সবাজারে ৪১ নারী উদ্যোক্তার ‘আমরাই তারা’ প্রশিক্ষণ সম্পন্ন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST