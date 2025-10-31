Dharmendra Hospitalised In Mumbai, Close Ones Say ‘He’s Fine, Just Went For Scheduled Tests’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: October 31, 2025, 20:02 IST

Dharmendra is currently under observation at a Mumbai hospital, but sources say that there is no cause of concern for fans as the actor is well.

Dharmendra will soon be seen in Ikkis.

Veteran actor Dharmendra, 89, has been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital. The actor sparked concern among fans after they learnt that he had been hospitalised ahead of his 90th birthday. Some reports suggested that the actor has been in the hospital for 4-5 days now. However, others mention that he is only undergoing a routine checkup and is well.

A source close to the family told India Today, “Someone may have spotted him and created a news piece. He is absolutely fine and there’s nothing to be worried about. He is in great spirits and just went for his scheduled tests.” While NDTV’s sources claim that the actor has been in the hospital for nearly five days now, sources close to the actor have confirmed that he is absolutely fine.

“Considering his age, he undergoes several medical tests from time to time, and this visit is just for that. He is absolutely fine, and there’s nothing to be concerned about,” a source said, as per India TV. Some reports suggest that the actor is under observation and his family is keeping a close tab on his medical reports. There is no cause for concern, as per media reports.

Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. A video of him walking out of the hospital with a bandaged eye had gone viral. He then told the paps, “I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. Love you, my audience and my fans.”

The actor is about to turn 90 years old on December 8. He will soon be seen in Ikkis. The upcoming biographical war drama film featuring Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in the leads, is generating significant anticipation. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and backed by Maddock Films, it is set to arrive on the big screens in December this year.

Based on the incredible true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film marks the big-screen debut of Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia, niece of actor Akshay Kumar. Veteran actor Dharmendra plays Arun’s grandfather, who frequently tells stories of valour from his past to a young Arun, who listens in wonder.

